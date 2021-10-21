SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Shakespeare done well — as good as any Boston, Broadway or Providence production — can be found right here on the Wakefield stage, or outdoor patio in this instance, of the Contemporary Theater Company.
Don’t even bother to leave town in pursuit of high-quality Shakespearean acting. Just go down to this diamond-in-the-rough community theater and enjoy the performers, the seats and even the refreshments. It’s the same as the big time.
In the second night of “The Tempest,” MJ Daly as Prospero, Maggie Papa as daughter Miranda and Sophie Pearson flying around the stage as spirit Ariel, brought that diamond huge sparkles last Saturday night. The glittering should have been seen in those far-away hubs of acting and drawn their patrons to see this non-traditional casted play shine.
These principle characters and a cast of others — all equally talented in executing their roles — take an audience to an enchanted island imagined by The Bard in this play.
They couple the twisting, turning and intricate language with wit, insight and whimsy that drew laughs and smiles from the more than 50 people gathered in their own groups that were socially distanced from others on the CTC’s outdoor patio.
Realistic Feeling in Fantasy
A fire pit burned on the far back of the stage giving an familiar acrid fall scent to the fall air. Prospero and Miranda huddled around it brought the realistic feeling of actually being stranded on the island on which William Shakespeare put this former Duke of Milan-turned-sorcerer and his daughter.
Before getting more into the acting, here’s the gist of the play.
It begins with a royal wedding party aboard a ship and encountering a storm - a tempest - leaving them fearful they may not survive. Eventually they land on a remote island, the home of sorcerer Prospero who with daughter Miranda were banished there.
With them are two servants, Caliban, a bit fierce personality and the airy spirit Ariel who does Prospero’s bidding in order to win her own freedom.
Prospero caused the shipwreck to happen because his brother, Antonio, with Alonso, King of Naples, were among those on the ship and years earlier had stolen his duke’s position from him.
Ariel contrives the tempest at sea for Prospero and forces them to the island so that the deposed duke can now avenge the actions against him. Through most of the play, Prospero is the master of ceremonies.
As once described, this play covers just one day in all their lives. It is situated between ocean and land, between dream and reality, between magic and realism, between the New World and the Old.
Cute Caliban
Matt Fraza, a well-schooled actor in Shakespeare and eclectic performer with many talents, doesn’t disappoint in his role as Caliban, right down to being all green with devil’s horns on his head.
Fraza delivers an excellent performance with his character’s insolent and rebellious personality tamed by alcohol at one point and he balances it all with his one leg.
In many ways, Caliban’s character serves as both a mirror and contrast to other characters in the play. In his sheer brutality, he reflects the darker side of Prospero, and his desire to rule the island mirrors Antonio’s ambition (which led to his original overthrow of Prospero).
Caliban conspires with Stephano and Trinculo to murder Prospero. Caliban imbibes the liquor from Stephano – making the monster more cute as time goes by - and begs to worship him. And so he goes on in quite funny moments of drunken stupor.
Devon Andrews, Jazsmin Black, Christine Cauchon, Ron Giles, Paula Glen, Tylar Jahumpa, Ari Kassabian, Rebecca Maxfield, Daria-Lyric Montaquila, Neil Motta, and Ryan Sekac also punch through with wit, charm and drama as they work seamlessly together to weave together this tale written more than 400 years ago.
Simpson Twist
CTC’s Christopher J. Simpson, company founder and director of this play, sat in the audience taking notes. He says that each production is a work in progress and they are fine-tuned for the next performances based on small changes to increase the dramatic effect.
He is also a fan of non-traditional casting, once telling an interviewer, “Theater is a living, breathing art form, so when we treat our work as though we’re preserving something from the past, I think it makes it feel more like a dead thing.”
This production is anything but dead.
Simpson led the 2012 production at CTC of this same play. In 2019 he directed Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” arguably one of the most challenging plays ever written and important in the sense of it being a work of poetry and power in the English-speaking theater. It is a reach-for production for the actors, director and other cast members involved.
Simpson delivered “Hamlet” to rave reviews that often come to those directors in the long-established theaters rather than this growing one that challenges orthodoxy as much as conventional ways to stage a production.
When asked in an October interview two years ago about this approach for “Hamlet,” Simpson replied: “We aim to provide opportunities for our community to create and experience different styles of work that includes indoor and outdoor shows, Shakespeare and musicals, comedies and dramas.”
And that is so, too, for his new rendition of “The Tempest.” He pushes dedicated actors beyond simple creativity and turns them into masterful creators of art on stage.
Don’t miss this show if you only take in one CTC production this year. Make “The Tempest” your choice — it’s sure to stir up a storm in your own feelings as the story unfolds.
