SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Annual Open Juried Photography has been a staple of South County Art Association’s exhibition schedule for over 30 years. It returns once again with the goal of showcasing the photography community in all its forms, both traditional and experimental.
Through April 15, the exhibition will feature over 60 unique photographed/lens-based works, Jason Fong, South County Art Association (SCAA) exhibitions director, said. Every year, SCAA strives to include at least one exhibit that challenges the participating artists to explore a specific theme using their preferred media. This theme is simply what the artist wants to capture using their camera. In other words, the viewer is seeing what the artists see through their lens.
Beyond using a camera, there are no limits to the artists’ imagination, Fong said.
“Although the camera has many applications and uses, there are those who have dedicated themselves to utilizing it as a means of artistic expression and the purpose of this exhibit is to showcase this aspect of the media,” Fong said. “Although the show is media specific, within it there is a tremendous amount of variety in subject, style, technique, presentation and aesthetics, and we want to be able to show as many of the different approaches and ideas as possible.”
To properly represent the diversity and creative freedom photography or lens-based art allows, the show will not be limited by “traditional” photographs. In fact, the featured artists/photographers were encouraged to explore and experiment with new ideas — pushing the boundary beyond photography and into a new realm of lens-based art, Fong said. For content matter, everything from landscapes and still lives to spontaneous street photography will be on display.
“There are many artists/photographers experimenting and pushing the limits of the medium,” Fong said. “Images may be altered through digital or physical manipulation and photographs can also be used as a basis for processes such as solar plate etching (a printmaking technique) or incorporated into mixed media pieces. Because of this, some prefer the term lens-based art over photography.”
As an open juried show, anyone was welcome to submit work, SCAA members and non-members alike. This exhibition’s juror is Rhode Island School of Design photography instructor and founder/director of Studio Without Walls Photography Workshops John Hames. Hames has also taught at University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College. He was the recipient of the 2017-2018 Rhode Island School of Design Teacher of Excellence Award and has published 11 books of his photographs. He received a BA in Education from URI and an MFA in Photography from Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.
In his juror statement, Hames wrote it was difficult to narrow down to 60 works out of the 119 pieces that were submitted. He judged on the originality of the pieces and the emotion the pieces evoked. He applauded the winners for having courage to take chances with their art that paid off.
“Each image is the result of some risk-taking on the part of the creator,” Hames wrote. “And I think that’s one of the more important aspects of successful photography: the work treads new ground instead of walking the same path that is today so worn and familiar. Photography is based, visually, on the real world, but there are subjects and perspectives and interpretations that are new and challenging, and this is what makes photography such an exciting medium.”
Despite running a similar exhibition for three decades, it is never the same, Fong said. Since work that has been included in previous SCCA juried exhibits can no longer be re-submitted, everything is new to the gallery. With the limit of resubmissions and a new jury, the exhibition tends to reflect the artist’s latest pieces and the preferences of the juror.
“The ways photographs can be manipulated and printed as well as the materials that they can be printed on is only growing,” Fong said. “Every year, I feel like I’m seeing something new.”
Although he facilitates the SCAA exhibitions, he is not involved in the art selection, therefore, he feels the same high levels of intrigue and excitement as participating artists and attendees to see what makes it into the exhibition. He urges attendees to go into the exhibition thinking about a camera’s endless possibilities.
“I hope attendees will enjoy seeing the work in this show, and perhaps see the camera, not just as a useful tool for documenting and recording the world, but as an instrument for seeing it in a new and unique way,” Fong said.
