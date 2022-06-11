NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A few years ago, portrait photographer Erin Walsh bought a mannequin from a going-out-of-business sale at a store in Providence Place, thinking she’d pose it to help with her portrait work.
But she ended up buying a second mannequin on Facebook Marketplace, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, inspiration struck: Walsh began posing the two figures in natural settings throughout Rhode Island, eventually creating a photo series.
The completed series — titled “The Mannequin Project” — became Walsh’s submission to the Wickford Art Association’s Juried Artist Invitational show, which is currently on display at the gallery.
Walsh is one of 10 Wickford Art Association members that the gallery invited to participate in the show, which is running through June 26. WAA hosts the invitational annually, and each year invites a group of artists to submit eight pieces to it.
“We chose the artists at random while giving consideration to incorporating a variety of media and subject matter. Oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache and photography are included in this particular exhibit,” said Maria Masse, WAA’s gallery director. “It’s a real honor for the artists to be chosen and highlighted.”
Walsh said she was “very grateful” to have been picked for this year’s exhibit, which she used as an opportunity to complete The Mannequin Project.
The photo series puts the two mannequins, which she named Lilith and Eve, in a variety of poses and settings. She liked the idea of the sleek, artificial mannequins juxtaposed against natural settings, she said, and the eight photos tell a complete story.
“The images that I was getting would kind of convey this, like, ‘Were they jealous of each other, or was one wanting the spotlight and the other one was afraid of the spotlight?” Walsh said. “I really started to get into coming up with these different poses and compositions to kind of convey different sentiments about how these two mannequins maybe felt about each other.”
Though Walsh described her series as “a little avant-garde,” other artists submitted more traditional photography to the show. Photographer Donna Horan, for example, is displaying a group of pictures that are primarily of the natural world.
Among them, Horan said, are photos of a bald eagle with eaglets, a snowy owl, swans, a butterfly, and even a sunrise taken right outside of the Wickford Art Association building.
But Horan said she didn’t want to be pigeonholed into photos of the natural world, so she submitted an abstract picture as well.
“I take a lot of nature pictures. But that’s not all I am limited to. And I sort of wanted what I presented to be a reflection of some of the other things that I do,” Horan said. “I didn’t want to limit myself and be considered a ‘birder.’”
And artist Jill Tyler, a pastel painter, submitted a group of still lifes she had created specifically for the show.
Tyler planned to show paintings of pears she had completed during a pastel class at the gallery, but when she learned she couldn’t submit any pieces that were created during a gallery class, she had to pivot.
And she ended up creating eight still life paintings, with each one taking her two or three hours to complete.
“I had to come up, quickly, with a body of work, so I kind of followed the trend that I started in my class, and focused on fruit,” Tyler said. “And actually it was a good exercise, to get a body of work done so fast.”
Walsh’s, Horan’s and Tyler’s works are now on display at the gallery along with pieces from seven other artists. Art created by North Kingstown High School students is there as well, and will be on display through June 14 (Masse thanked Janice Strain, Mia Thompson and Ms. Callahan for their help with the high school exhibit).
Walsh said she would encourage the community to check out the show because of its diversity of work.
“The other artists also chose art that’s representative of their medium. So it gives you this really great insight into the work of an artist,” Walsh said. “You get to see a lot of their work and the things that they’ve done. I think the show is a beautiful one and it’s really well-done.”
