SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A treasure trove of 25,000 photos of South Kingstown taken over more than 40 years by Kenneth T. Mars Jr. will be preserved, thanks to an effort by the South County History Center and a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.
The Mars Collection, accepted by the center in 2018, is likely the largest collection of vernacular photographs created by an American Indian in the United States, according to the history center.
Mars, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, an inductee into the University of Rhode Island’s Lifetime Service Society and an usher at the Peace Dale First Church of God, where his father was pastor, was a fixture in town for decades.
Camera in hand, he walked South Kingstown’s streets and captured everyday life that otherwise mostly went unnoticed: friends passing in cars, bustling Main Street, students scurrying to class at URI and the changing of the seasons.
“We are honored to preserve the Mars Photograph Collection for future generations,” South County History Center Executive Director Erica Luke said. “And we are grateful to the National Endowment for the Humanities for this critical operating support during a most challenging time.”
The $29,833 grant will allow the center to maintain three staff positions during the COVID-19 pandemic to process the Kenneth T. Mars, Jr. Photograph Collection.
A lifelong South Kingstown resident, Mars had tens of thousands of his photographs developed and carefully compiled them into binders. He spent countless hours at the Peace Dale Library, diligently researching the histories of the places he knew so well from his walks. Mars was known to photograph a house whenever there was a change, like a new porch being built, documenting the dwelling over a period of months, years or decades. He used an instant camera to take his photos and then had the film developed at local pharmacies.
Mars died in 2011 at the age of 71.
Although a significant portion of Mars’ work was lost after his death, family members and a local photographer had managed to save more than 25,000 of the photos, taken between the 1960s and the 2000s.
To support the preservation and perpetual care of the collection, the center launched a fundraising campaign in 2017 to expand archival storage space, preserve the collection, complete facilities upgrades necessary to ensure the protection of collections, and fully catalog other archival holdings.
Before receiving the National Endowment for the Humanities award, more than $60,000 was donated toward the “History in Focus” campaign, which helped fund capital repairs, storage furniture, technology and archival supply purchases, and a traveling exhibit of photographs from the Mars Collection.
The upcoming history center staff work to process the collection will include photo-documenting the work as it was arranged by Mars, rehousing the collection in archival-quality materials, creating a basic finding aid for the collection and developing a plan to utilize crowd sourcing to identify subjects of the photographs.
Luke said that while interpretive work will be ongoing, the project is the first step in protecting the collection and making it publicly accessible. Mars’ photographs will support research on many topics, including changes to rural and suburban landscapes, the development of the University of Rhode Island, and the diverse social and cultural history of South County, according to the center. It also anticipates featuring the collection in exhibits, publications and educational programs.
For more information about the Mars Photograph Collection, visit southcountyhistorycenter.org/mars-photograph-collection.
