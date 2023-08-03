SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Will Shakespeare dug deep into his basket of tricks to create the comedy, “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” published officially in 1623, which is entering the back half of its month-long run at Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield.
This play, part of CTC’s Shakespeare on the Saugatucket series, differs from other Shakespearean comedies in that it takes place not in a fictional country, but in a real English town. The play progresses quickly, engaging viewers with an ensemble cast, acrobatic wit, and rapidly changing scenes, demanding high energy throughout.
Since the play takes place outdoors, on the theater’s Riverfront Performance Patio, the cast shouldered the additional responsibility of consistent voice projection and managing and eliminating environmental distractions.
The cast remained high-energy and firmly committed to their character’s quirks throughout the show.
The comedy centers around Sir John Falstaff (played by Jeffrey Ouellette), a greedy and philandering knight, who tries to get his hands on two married women and their money. The wives learn quickly of his intentions by comparing notes (love notes) and decide to exact their revenge, which, sadly for Falstaff, seems to last the entirety of the play.
Ouellette plays his character with a calm authority and gentle resignation as he ultimately becomes the butt of his own trickery.
The wives he tries to fool, Meg Page (played by Rosa Nguyen) and Alice Ford (Jill Gonzalez), maintain a vigor throughout the show that helps keep the audience on the edges of their seats, yearning for more hijinks.
The joy with which Rosa Nguyen plays Meg Page shines through as well.
Dr. Caius, a French physician, played by Shakespeare vet Winfield Swanson, administers a large dose of humor via his over-the-top character. Swanson, also full of vigor, hilarious facial expressions, and a most precise French accent, keeps the audience wanting more.
The energy level of the cast and enthusiasm about delivering 400-year-old zingers (that still zing!) helped share a plot that, though centuries old, is still considered timeless.
Frank Ford (played by Jared Nobrega), the jealous husband, is caught for a moment in the tempest of lies created by his wife, Alice, and Meg Page. He later becomes a willing conspirator in Falstaff’s final fall.
The show relies on physical comedy, and as with all Shakespeare, allows the actors’ bodies to help translate his words to the crowd. Swanson’s physicality and the physicality of Omar Laguerre-Lewis, who played Abraham Slender, suitor to Meg and George Page’s daughter, Anne, helped advance the plot with lightness and glee.
Overall, the cast delivered a well-rehearsed, very professional Shakespearean comedy. The soundtrack to the show, featuring several light favorites from the mid-to-late ‘70’s, provided both levity and context — and the opportunity for a little dance party at the end.
The costumes, which appeared to also have a retro flair, at first made it slightly difficult to remember which character was which (i.e., the knight was not dressed as one), but made increasing sense as the plot progressed.
The show was produced under the capable direction of Michael Alper and Henry O’Brien.
“The Merry Wives of Windsor” runs Wednesdays and Sundays, weather permitting, on the Riverfront Performance Patio at the Contemporary Theater Company through August 13. Purchase tickets at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.
