SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Thunderous clapping, cheers and nearly non-stop laughter — except for searing moments silencing an audience seeing the ravages of gender stereotyping — forges “Kinky Boots” into an emotionally-grabbing and entertaining final act for Theater By The Sea’s 2022 season.
This show, which runs until September 11, kept the audience in rapturous attention like no other that Bill Hanney brought to the 89-year-old barn theater this summer.
It is and isn’t ironic when thinking of Hanney’s mind for both a grand finale and making political-social statements as he has done in other productions selected for this season that ends in September.
However, “Kinky Boots” was the last, but the best of his offerings. I could go back and see it again several more times. I see that in my future.
Irony overlays this production occurring in an old barn built in 1933 and when the closet door was nailed shut for keeping hidden those who were gay and lesbian, much less transvestites as are the drag queens in this show.
The musical, based on the 2005 British film “Kinky Boots,” tells the story of Charlie Price and a drag queen, Lola, teaming up to save a shoe business based in Northhampton, a flourishing market town, in the East Midlands of England.
His family owned it, his father died suddenly and Price had wanted nothing to do with the family business, but came back to shut it down.
A chance encounter between him, as a button-down experimenting up-scale guy from a working-class family, with an animated, ebullient and passionate drag queen created a shared cauldron of mixed emotions. Being different, wanting to be accepted and the need to chart their own paths linked to self-identification, self-esteem and self-worth underly their connection.
Almost thigh-high boots, with bright colors and sequins and stiletto heels forged an unlikely future.
In the Tony- and Olivier-winning musical, the manufacturing business Price’s family started is on the brink of ruin and now retrofits itself into a maker of this footwear for drag queens and embraces its queerness.
Lola is often accompanied by her team of drag dancers she calls “angels,” also in drag. Lola’s look is softened to have a very feminine look while the angels’ make-up fashions them to have a defined appearance as transvestites are typically portrayed.
Lola and her appearance have been much studied, including in a lengthy analysis in Columbia University’s Morningside Review.
“Lola identifies as both a drag queen and a transvestite in Kinky Boots, which makes her sexual ambiguity a particularly astute reflection of real-world dynamics, because although drag is usually performed by gay men, transvestitism is actually a behavior predominantly associated with straight men,” wrote author G. Wang. “By diverging from the tradition of setting its protagonist up to be immediately and obviously gay, Kinky Boots introduces the possibility that Lola, a man who dresses like a woman, may actually be straight.”
Kinky Boots accomplishes this feat not only by camouflaging Lola’s sexual orientation, but by doing so intentionally, feeding its audience key snippets of scrambled signals that are open to interpretation, the analysis said.
In a scene where Lola meets the workers in Charlie’s factory, one of them asks her with genuine befuddlement, “If you don’t want to get off with blokes, why would you put a frock on?”
Lola responds with her characteristic blend of sass and insight: “Ask any woman what she likes in a man. Compassion, tenderness, sensitivity. Traditionally the female virtues. Perhaps what women secretly desire is a man who is fundamentally a woman.”
In this scene, the film consciously draws the audience’s attention to one possible motivation for a heterosexual man to dress in drag and asks the audience to reconsider its immediate assumption that the drag queen is gay.
Lola crosses cultural and perceived gender barriers and her character presents the question that she actually could be any of us. She certainly gives us something to think about.
Portraying Lola/Simon (the male name when not in drag) is Julian Malone. As he describes the role, it is as “a larger than life drag queen who is also a man passionate about everyone finding their true identities and being proud of that.”
The actor also makes it strong and forceful with singing that rivals anything from Ella Fitzgerald or others who could belt out a voice that makes an audience feel emotions with just the right tonal quality with the music.
Yet, Malone also has a personal connection that makes the role come alive for watchers to experience vicariously.
“I also had to learn that living a life bold and unashamed is to fully live life,” the performer told The Independent in an interview.
“Playing Lola, this flamboyant drag queen who cares about glitter and champagne, and then flipping that and playing Simon, who is subdued and more vulnerable, is something I am used to playing in real life and something that I am honored to share with audiences,” Malone said.
Luke Hamilton plays Charlie Price, who with Lola, experiences the tug and pull of breaking away from conformity and expectations.
“After Charlie suddenly finds himself head of the business and deeply in debt, he decides to change the product after meeting Lola, a drag performer who opens Charlie’s eyes to a new market and his mind to accepting others for exactly who they are,” Hamilton said.
“I think there’s so much in Charlie that we all can relate to. I personally know all too well the feeling of familial pressure to do what is expected versus what you really want,” the actor added.
This production has many light-hearted moments, bawdy sexual innuendo, and lines that bring loud laughs from a mature audience. The set design captures the old and run-down factory atmosphere precisely and the costume design, especially Lola and her Angels, are worth the ticket price alone.
The movie was rated PG-13, but those younger and who can focus on the big picture of finding your true potential rather than succumbing to the image of what others want, might also enjoy the play.
It’s not the kind of play for kids under 10 and those who get real squeamish when sexual topics are discussed or even when hearing the word “sex,” much less seeing drag queens and trying to figure them out.
Three years after it closed on Broadway, the musical “Kinky Boots” has also returned to New York City to Stage 42. The show may not have changed, but the country has.
The Cyndi Lauper- and Harvey Fierstein-created musical landed on Broadway in 2013 in the middle of the Obama administration, to a big hug of acceptance, tolerance and love. It reappears off-Broadway now at Stage 42 as same-sex gains and privacy rights seem under threat.
Lauper told The Associated Press last month that she wasn’t keen on putting it off-Broadway, “but when everyone explained how they felt and what they missed and what was going on, I understood that it’s just a place where people could watch a show where not just one person evolves, but everyone evolves.”
Describing the play, she said “I just think it’s a wonderful experience and it’s inclusive. And, to me, that makes everything a little richer. You know, I never even liked one kind of music. I like music that’s exposed to everything. Like cooking. I don’t have a bland palate.”
“I could go in there in a bad mood and it just makes me feel better. And I start laughing. It’s just good. It has redemption. It’s a story that has redemption. And that’s the most important thing. You need to give people hope. You can’t take people’s hope away,” she said.
She addressed the theme of “Kinky Boots” as about acceptance and reaching out at a time when the tone of the country now that many seem to be opposed to that sentiment.
“Who died and left them in charge of everything? Well, I’ll tell you: If you didn’t vote, you left them in charge. As soon as you didn’t vote, they’re in charge. They’re changing the laws,” Lauper said.
The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Ticket other information can be found by calling the box office at (401) 782-8587 or online at theatrebythesea.com.
