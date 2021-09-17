If you ever imagined your neighbors’ thoughts about your gardens and where the real property lines are, a new Contemporary Theater Play “Native Gardens” may leave you laughing — and a bit paranoid.
It also might be the proverbial mirror that you look into and see yourself.
Opening last week, “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarías, involves two sets of couples who live beside each other in a lush, historic D.C. neighborhood. Frank and Virginia Butley are an elderly couple who have lived in their house for decades, according to American Theater.
Frank spends most of his free time perfecting his manicured garden, a pastime he hopes will relieve his chronic stress and win him an award from the Potomac Horticultural Society, according to the online publication’s following description of the plot.
New next door are Tania and Pablo Del Valle, a Latino couple in their early 30s. They have big plans for their fixer-upper, including a “native garden” made of plants indigenous to the environment.
The idea is the brainchild of Tania, a Ph.D. candidate in the thick of identity experiments for her doctoral dissertation in anthropology.
As she explains in the play, “I am interested in origins, and when we claim them and when we stop.” Pablo is a lawyer with dreams of making partner at his new firm—an ambition that gives him the idea of inviting his entire 60-person firm to their not-yet-fixed-up fixer upper.
That’s where the fence comes in.
With Frank and Virginia’s blessing, Tania and Pablo plan to replace the run-down chain-link fence that separates the two yards with “the kind of stately wood fence a law firm would appreciate,” as Pablo puts it.
But after examining the plan for their yard, the Del Valles discover they’re entitled to more space than currently demarcated — two feet, to be precise. But moving the fence to claim those two feet promises to ruin Frank’s garden just days before his competition, while keeping it where it is robs the Del Valles of their rightful property.
The ensuing fight over the fence’s true location is riddled with racism, ageism, microaggressions, and questions of who can (and should) claim ownership of land. Some lines read like they’re ripped from the headlines (and they are), according to American Theater.
Declares Tania to Frank and Virginia: “I’m building my fence to keep you out!”
Adds Pablo, “And you’re going to pay for it.”
It Makes You Laugh
Contemporary Theater Company’s Tammy Brown, artistic director, called it “a good piece of work that makes you laugh.”
On the other hand, though, “It kind of becomes a metaphor for privilege and what we consider ours and what we take as ours, equity and what that all means,” she added.
The laughing, pondering and just enjoyment of a play happens in the outdoor floral patio area, which CTC uses as part to help provide a COVID-safe environment.
Jenny Sanchez plays Pablo’s wife Tania who is excited to cultivate a garden full of native plants — a very different approach from Frank Butley, played by Terry Simpson, a CTC actor who has appeared in many scripted shows and has also shown his immense versatility in improv as well.
“I love that we get to do it around an actual garden,” says cast member Alvaro Beltran who plays Pablo Del Valle. The show will be performed on the theater’s outdoor patio stage and even incorporates the pergola that accents the area and occasionally shows up in the scenery.
“I think audience members will really enjoy being out in that space with us, and laughing out loud throughout the show,” said Beltran.
Sanchez said, “For me, I’m super excited to play the role of Tania because she’s one hardworking good-looking Latinx momma earning her PhD, and not portraying a negative Latinx stereotype that one would watch on television or in movies from the past.”
For Nancy Winokoor, who plays Virginia Butley, the play is also about those times when we forget to really listen to one another, understand different perspectives, and how we can do better.
“In the heat of the moment, people can say things, but with time and understanding sometimes they can come to a logical and doable compromise,” says Winokoor.
The show runs Sept. 17-19, 24-26, Oct 1-3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.