Gardening for Rudi Hempe is a passion. He’s a ranger helping others with his group of followers — called Rudi’s Rangers — through the University of Rhode Island’s Master Gardener program.
“The idea is to give suggestions and assistance,” said Hempe about the gardeners’ interest in working with others, especially through this Saturday’s East Farm Open House, run in part by master gardeners and featuring tips, talk and tales about gardening experiences.
Need to know about soil? Coming up short on getting tomatoes to grow in full plumpness? Pesky ticks stopping you from spending time in the garden? Irrigation giving you problems?
Visitors can also hear about pollinators — bees— that have a sometimes-forgotten importance rather than just a sting. There’s also companion planting and growing herbs. Dealing with coyotes also sometimes come with gardening.
However, behind this outreach is Hempe. He helped to organize the first open house in 2001 on the main campus and this volunteer has logged nearly 19,000 hours in 21 years, he said, to build an understanding of gardens, plants and anything that grows in soil.
It comes naturally to 81-year-old Hempe, a South County institution who also spent over half-century of editing, writing and managing local newspapers from North Kingstown to Charlestown and communities in between. He knows both figuratively and literally South County soil and what grows in it.
The 2021 Open House
“It’s like running a museum. You always have to have something new. If you don’t, people won’t come back,” said Hempe, who knows a thing or two about museums because of volunteer work at Friends of the Park Museum in Providence and South County Museum.
At East Farm this year he has lined up topics that every gardener should know about.
Dressed in tan shorts, with a light “plant green” shirt with soft blue stripes accented with a light gray design, Hempe adjusted his metal-rimmed glasses and explained the East Farm event like a professor well-schooled after years of teaching “Introduction to Horticulture 101.”
Companion planting, for instance. “There are certain varieties of crops that work better together and help each other. A specific variety of marigolds will help deter certain bugs with lettuce,” he said.
Then there are bees, whether native, honey or other varieties. Yes, some can sting, but their value is critical nonetheless to the life cycle of plants, vegetables and flowers.
“If you eliminate bees, you eliminate 50 percent of food pollination. Food depends on it,” said Hempe, whose hobby at his Foddering Farm Road house convinced him in 1999 to take the URI Master Gardener course.
It advocates environmentally-sound gardening and teaches through a “train-the-trainer” approach with other master gardeners. It also sharpens both knowledge and observation, traits well-honed in Hempe as a journalist.
As if to prove the point, he sewed into his explanation, “We saw a huge blueberry drop this year due to a drop in pollination.”
Out in the garden brings the risk of ticks. “Gardeners are always conscious of these things. They are outside all the time. The main emphasis is prevention and not getting them on clothing, shoes, socks,” he said.
Then with some old-fashioned advice that’s as much a part of the gardener as the man, he said, “Just avoid the damn things!”
He then mentioned coyotes. The topic belongs with this kind of show, he insisted. There will be a presentation at the open house on coyotes.
“I think it’s a sexy thing for people to talk about. People see them and there has been a rise in them. Don’t pet them and don’t feed them, that’s for sure. I think people are getting very interested in them,” he said.
David Gregg, executive director of the Rhode Island Natural History Survey whose work has included coyote studies, said that nearly two decades of observation has shown that with “problem” coyotes humans most often have given them food for some reason.
Also on the presentation list are chefs giving cooking demonstrations about preparing home-grown food for humans to eat, Hempe said with a laugh.
Growth in Gardening
According to Axiom Marketing, the spring and summer of 2020 saw homeowners gardening in record numbers.
Its latest survey shows gardeners of all ages were back digging in the dirt in 2021. The research found that 86 percent of homeowners who started in 2020 planned to continue this year.
Its “Gardening Insights” survey found that gardeners spent 42 percent more time gardening in 2020, with only 9 percent claiming less time to garden. Part of this renewed interest in gardening also is due to time at home.
With more people working from home and without a commute, the time could be invested in the yard or garden, Hempe and Axiom said.
The report found that younger gardeners embraced growing in their yards last year and planned to continue this year.
The firm said that nearly 72 percent of respondents ages 19 to 28 said they spent more time gardening in 2020, and the age group 29 to 39 reported a nearly 76 percent increase.
Hempe noted similar observations. He also said that younger people are also turning some large tracts of lawn into gardens.
This survey found that where there is land, there is more gardening. Just a little over 90 percent answering the survey came from single family homes with the remainder from condominiums (5.2 percent) apartments (2.73 percent) and renters (0.87 percent).
In the last year, especially 2020 when the pandemic inspired more gardeners stuck at home, seed firms have struggled to keep up, according to The Economist magazine.
“Even the 144-year-old Burpee company, a fabled name in American horticulture, briefly stopped taking individual orders,” the magazine reported.
Right Time, Right Place
For Hempe, this growth comes as he scales back from a life time of volunteering in nearly 20 organizations,
These included chairman of the South County Hospital Board of Trustees, the Rhode Island Press Association to president, the Kingston Chamber Music Festival and the URI master gardener program. In these and other organizations he often served in leadership positions.
Gardening, however, goes back to his youth, he said, where he lived until 11 years-old in Providence “in a tenement with a yard that was tiny, filled with weeds and an occasional rat.”
His father’s friend, whom he “adopted” as an uncle, was a gardener whose large yard featured grapes, gooseberries, currants, greens, asparagus, tomatoes and peppers.
“I was fascinated with his garden every time I visited and was in my glory when I could sleep over and spend all day in the garden poking and harvesting,” he said.
“When I got married and moved to Narragansett, I built a garden patterned after Uncle Alfred’s – albeit on a smaller scale – (and) I still grow gooseberries,” he said.
However, tomatoes remain his favorite and passion.
“Nothing can beat the taste of a homegrown tomato. There are more than 800 varieties and more on the way. I raise about 400 tomato plants a year and give almost all away (to) friends, school gardens,” he said
The avid planter also noted that he likes “woodies” —shrubs and trees and his property is close to an arboretum with mature specimens, he said.
Rudi’s Rangers
Advice from his own experiences and those of other volunteers he organized – a group dubbed “Rudi’s Rangers” – will also be part of the East Farm event Saturday.
“The average age of the rangers is about 73 years old and retirees,” said Hempe, whose salmon-colored hat bore the URI Master Gardener’s logo and above it embroidered thread read “Rudi’s Rangers.”
“They are all from South County, but not all are master gardeners. All of them are very enthusiastic about helping,” he said, adding with a contemporary insight that “young people today are all too busy with their lives for this kind of effort.”
The rangers number in total about 20 people and possess a diversity of careers including carpenters, engineers, executives to agriculture, medicine and journalism.
“They do most of the physical labor and other projects at East Farm,” he noted.
They also do educational outreach with him at schools to promote gardening, help raise money for the Master Gardener Foundation and the URI Master Gardener program and build greenhouses like the one they did for Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol.
Dr. Steven Alm, entomology professor in the URI College of the Environment and Life Sciences, works with this group and Hempe. He and his graduate students will be talking about bee pollinators on Saturday and giving a tour of a five-acre pollinator meadow.
“Rudi and his Rangers have helped my graduate students tremendously in fabricating new research equipment and assisting in a survey of the bumble bees of Rhode Island and honey bee mite control research,” he said.
The URI graduate students have received several awards for their research, posters and papers because of their work and research at East Farm and field laboratories, he said.
Alm noted that Hempe personally has obtained several grants to obtain tractors and equipment, which has made it much easier for the rangers, other master gardeners, university students and collaborating professors to conduct their plant studies.
“I don’t believe Rudi has the ability to say ‘no’ to anyone who needs help with any problem,” he said, adding that “East Farm has lots of moving parts, buildings, and equipment that are always threatening to break down.”
“Rudi and his Rangers hold it together. He is ‘on call’ 24/7, especially during the winter if there is a power outage since the greenhouses will cool off very quickly and threaten any live plants that are being grown in them,” he said.
Alm said that at the open house, watching Hempe, he sees “the transfer of cutting-edge knowledge to Rhode Islanders. I am amazed by how many people Rudi knows in Rhode Island and has helped with various greenhouse and horticultural problems.”
“It is an honor to work with Rudi and his Rangers,” the professor and scientist added.
Something Personal
His career in journalism along with thousands of volunteer hours for many community organizations pull strongly from the well within to give back to a life and a community that has given him so much, say those who know him.
His easy-going manner, though, hides this tenacious commitment to his community whether at a hospital, historical society or 6,000-square-foot demonstration garden at East Farm that his rangers and demonstration garden staffers have tended and readied for the Saturday event.
“We don’t want a gigantic crowd. We want something small, something intimate,” he said, noting that visitors who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks and social distancing should be observed. All events will be outside.
Wandering crowds take away from those moments to give that special advice to the person in need, he pointed out.
“We find that when we have the smaller size, it’s more effective, it’s more social. That’s what makes it neat. It is friendly and low-key,” he said.
For this gardener, the measure of the event’s success is easy.
“You get a good feeling you’re there and with people who like it. You get a real kick out of dealing with the public,” he said, adding, “You get into this because you like to volunteer.”
