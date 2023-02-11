WAKEFIELD, R.I. — A leg of lamb can be a pretty dangerous thing. In fact, it can kill you … and not just by food poisoning.
That’s exactly what happened when “Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery” opened Saturday night at the Contemporary Theater Company and the audience voted it wanted a leg of lamb — not a gun or something else — to be the murder weapon.
“That’s the wonder and fun of an improvised play, you never quite know what’s going to happen and who is going to get killed and by what or how,” said Riley Cash, a veteran improv actor who is directing his first series.
There’s no doubt Cash has talent as an actor in many improvised performances at the CTC, but he shows in this French Revolution setting he’s got the talent to make even the old seem up-to-date and funny.
Throughout the play, scene after scene brought the house down in laughter, with the more than 90 people gathered at the CTC never holding back.
Crazy remarks by performers, scenes from 1792 Revolutionary Paris seeming surreal — unless the January 6 Capitol riot last year comes to mind — and the interwoven personal relationships among the characters never leave for a chance a boring moment.
Even ghosts have a role in visiting and making themselves known, especially Charlotte.
At one threatening moment where it seems that someone is going to be shot, the perfect improv line made up on the spot drops in: “So you like ghosts? I like ghosts too, but I don’t like turning people into them!”
At another moment, when Lumiere (Autumn Jefferson) comments about the scary moments outside on the street with rioting crowds, the Marquis Verdon Femme Du Pain (Chris Simpson) replies, “There’s nothing more scary out there than what we are in here.”
The audience roars with that line fitting into mishaps, conniving and over-the-top personalities all trying to capture the moment in their exaggerated presence.
At the beginning, the audience had the choice of choosing a murder weapon. By round of applause, they could select a pistol, poison, pen or leg of lamb.
The loudest and most overwhelming came for the dear old leg of lamb that never seemed to grow old, rot or otherwise lose its usefulness beyond something to eat.
The entire play — as an improv — is made up on the spot. Even the murder, which happened to Her Royal Highness Eliza the Duchess of Cambridge played by Kenney Kinsley, was unplanned until the moment it happened.
A stuck-up highbrow with an attitude never slipping, would give anyone a reason to murder and there became the quest following her death just before intermission.
Set design and painting by Rebecca Magnotta captured exquisitely the Rococo and Neo-Classicism leading up and following the French revolution. Neo-Classicism was originally called “the Louis XIV style.”
During the Reign of Terror that began in 1792, thousands of French nobles, priests, and those who sympathized with them were guillotined. In the midst of these troubles, clothing played an important symbolic function, as men and women relied upon it to express their political convictions; dress became alternately a way to support or condemn revolutionary change.
Costume designer Stephanie Traversa captures that variety of sentiment in the many colorful and artistic designs that transport a viewer to a bygone era and signals an undercurrent of each character’s place or thought in that time.
A total of eight actors are involved in the production, but not necessarily all appear each week. A CTC strength is its improv acting — compared to the kind in which an actor memorizes a script — and it’s a hallmark of its “Whodunit” series.
In this series along with Kinsley, Jefferson and Simpson, are Sami Avigdor, Madeline England, Owen Gilmartin, Jess Leclair and Ryan Sekac.
Accompanying Director Cash, Magnotta and Traversa pulling together this production are Stage Manager Edwin O’Connor, Dramaturg Susie Chakmakian and Lighting Designer Reed Reed.
Performances run Saturdays through April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Main Street theater. Every show is different and anything can happen. Just wait until you see the end.
