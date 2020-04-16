While a lot of folk musicians tend to play the guitar, Saunderstown native Devin Bender prefers the mandolin and ukulele. These instruments exude different tones than their string counterparts, but Bender uses these tones to push multiple boundaries. It makes for an inventive approach while creating sounds that are unique and eccentric. The latest installment of Bender’s creative output is the “Musical Magic” EP that came out on March 21. It’s his fifth release overall with a plethora of psychedelic vibes being conveyed as each track is played.
The theme behind the record is the presentation of Bender’s own personal mantras while singing in a therapeutic way for himself and his community. His view of words is an interesting one where he believes that they have a greater importance while he harnessing that in his music.
“I believe that words have power, they steer the ship of our consciousness,” He says about the lyrics within the EP. “There have been multiple occasions when I’ve sang about things and they happen. That may be too magical for some to believe but I believe it. The line in ‘Love Song’ which says ‘I sang into the wheel and then it started turning’ is about words manifesting. During the writing process of ‘Change’, I was offered a new and more peaceful living situation.”
“The title track was inspired by hanging out with some witchy friends doing astrology, tarot, and reiki,” Bender adds about the record. “‘Musical Kind of Love’ is a super old school tune that I wrote when I was living in my car and crashing on people’s couches, it’s more of a prayer and a song of faith. ‘Sun On My Face’ is about being disciplined but learning to let go. It’s about the wild shift between being extroverted and introverted. It’s about balance.”
While each track off of the EP tells a story, the arrangements and structures of the songs have a lot of variety. There are elements of reggae, blues and pop with Bender’s voice having a peculiar range. Hints of electronic beats are present as well in numerous instances while the mandolin and ukulele have a major presence. The way each song is introduced is intriguing as well, sometimes Bender’s vocals are distorted while at other times the style is completely atmospheric. Nothing sounds the same from beginning to end, which is a refreshing thing.
As mentioned before, the presenting of these mantras has Bender immersing himself in the songs he plays. They’re purely an extension of himself as he mentions: “Ultimately all these songs are my own personal mantras on a path towards a more peaceful living and I’m honored to share them: Feed your heart, feed the world, feed the love, let the light unfurl.”
To listen to “Musical Magic,” look up and stream the EP on either Spotify, Apple Music, CD Baby or Amazon Music. Don’t forget to purchase it as well. It’s the kind of record that can take the senses to a different place, so grab a copy to experience it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.