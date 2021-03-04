Hip hop has always had the conscious side as a foundation, but what about the side that’s energetic, confident and gives you that positive feeling? This style of the art form is often catchy with some big beats, making the music profound to the senses. Jessy Piff does this kind of music in his own way while keeping it real. The North Kingstown native and current Providence resident has been giving the local hip hop scene a jolt with this approach and his latest release is another dose. It’s an EP titled 30,000 Feet Up that was put out on Feb. 4 and is available to stream and/or purchase via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, Deezer and iHeartRadio.
We recently had a talk about his musical influences, his inventive structure, making his music more personal and another EP that’s on its way in the near future.
Rob Duguay: Who would you say are your major influences when it comes to hip hop?
Jessy Piff: As far as musically or in life?
RD: Both.
JP: Musically, I would say I grew up on Redman, DMX and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. I’m 32; I was born in ‘88, and those were the first three rap voices I ever heard. I put them in a certain level because they gave me a little bit of a taste of what I really wanted to love. Eventually when I started figuring out who I actually wanted to listen to and spend my money on, I was getting into Eminem, Lil’ Wayne, Andre 3000 and people who are kind of oddballs at first but they eventually have some longevity so people realize what’s going on with them. I tend to reach out for artists like that. I’m a big Mos Def fan, I like Nas and I’m a real huge 2 Chainz fan as well. People used to give me grief about him, but now everybody I know likes 2 Chainz.
RD: Pretty much across the whole modern spectrum of hip hop, which is cool. With the 30,000 Feet Up EP, did you record and make the beats by yourself or did you work with a producer on it? How did the creation of this record come about?
JP: In December of 2018, I had just come back from a tour in Canada with Apathy and Celph Titled from the Demigodz. Yung Anakin, who is on the EP, and my buddy Matt Sully were on the trip with us. We did that tour and from everything I learned from that experience, I wanted to be more of a hip hop artist. I felt like I fell into this zone of making music but not necessarily showing my full creativity, so when I came back home I met Larry Ohh, who is a producer based in Providence. We’ve both been in the scene for a real long time — I’ve been rapping since I was 14 — but we’ve just never crossed paths even though we have a lot of mutual friends.
Eventually we met at a show that we were both on and we got into the studio, he helped me out with basically learning how to make my own sounds while giving me the space to record. I did the whole album with him, but other producers from around the Northeast and Canada sent me some beats that I used on a few tracks as well. Also my boys Cam Brov and Tayte The Technician from The Hate Street Dialogue in Pawtucket were involved in the production of “Holy Smoke,” so it’s more like a compilation of producers rather than working with a singular individual.
RD: From listening to all the tracks, the record definitely has a party vibe going on with it, so did you have a specific vision while making the EP? Did you have something that you really wanted to accomplish that you were able to do?
JP: I wanted it to be digestible for my fans that I already have, because I feel like a lot of them do see me as more of an upbeat, hyped, party feel type of artist. That’s not necessarily who I am — I’m 32 and a father, so I don’t really go out to the clubs like that anymore. I wanted to bring more of my actual life to the music, so it’s a little bit of a transition between what I’ve already given fans and a growth from that and growing into something else.
RD: I totally get that. Who drew up the album cover? There’s a pair of sneakers going up in the air, there’s Winnie The Pooh, there’s a bong, there’s a fortune cookie and all of this other stuff drawn up in a cartoonish way. It’s very colorful as well.
JP: I was on Instagram one day and I follow a whole bunch of weed pages and all that stuff. One of the pages I’ve been following posted an artist’s drawing, and I already had a vision of what I wanted the album cover to look like as far as the illustration and style, but this artist spoke to it. I honestly don’t know her real name, it’s like SS Design or something like that, but she did it. I told her that I really wanted it to look like I’m falling out of the sky with a parachute but instead of a parachute it’s just a whole bunch of weed paraphernalia. Stogi Bear is kind of like my alter ego and my little symbol, so we put it on the cover and that’s how we introduced it to everybody and now it’s on all my merch.
RD: Do you have any other projects that you’re working on this year to follow up the EP?
JP: I plan on still promoting 30,000 Feet Up and I have a couple different variations of live shows coming up. Everybody is trying to figure out ways to get shows and I’m lucky that I know a lot of people in the scene that I’ve worked with before. I’ve been blessed with opportunities, but my goal is to put out a few projects this year. I have another one coming out called the Stogi Bear EP on 4/20. I’m working with a lot of people such as Scribe, Jesse The Tree, Taki Brano, Matt Sully, Uncle Evan and even a producer from Italy named AKA Blue Skies who’s working with me on the whole Stogi Bear EP. It’s gonna be a fun year with putting out a lot of music.
