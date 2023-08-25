WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Every year, the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center presents a jam-packed schedule of concerts and programs, but between September and May there also are theatrical productions — drama, musicals and comedy — produced in house and showcasing local and regional talent.
That’s the purview of the Stadium’s artistic director, Jennifer Webb, who oversees the season with a focus on continuously upping the quality of the work.
“The level of professionalism, people are surprised we’re not (taking productions) on tour,” she says, and she’s enthusiastic about what’s in store this season for patrons of all ages.
First up: “Sorry, Wrong Number” (Sept. 21, 24, 28 and Oct. 1) a murder mystery dinner show. Often these productions are campy, with humorously exaggerated acting, Webb says, but this script, adapted from the original radio play and a popular film noir, will be played straight to create tension and suspense.
The story centers on an invalid whose only contact with the world is through her telephone. When she overhears plans for a murder, she works frantically to find help. The question, with a twist, is whether she will be able to save the intended victim.
Performances will take place in the Stadium’s smaller venue, the Marquee Room, and the entire space will be encompassed by the set, immersing patrons in the drama. Tickets include dinner catered by River Falls Restaurant.
The following month, “The Sound of Music” takes over the Stadium’s big stage (Oct. 13-15). The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is beloved for the score, with songs including “Do-Re-Mi” and “Edelweiss,” as well as the heartfelt story.
While it’s not a play or a musical, “All Hallows Eve” (Oct. 26) is a first for the Stadium. Local authors of suspense and horror will be on hand as Stadium actors voice excerpts from their books. There also will be an autumnal-themed cabaret. Everything will take place in the Marquee Room.
Webb describes the next show, “Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical” (Nov. 17-19) as “a really fun production. It feels like a party.”
Although the characters are taken from the undersea SpongeBob world, “These are human versions,” Webb explains. “Bob won’t wear the sponge. But there is lots of spectacle,” she says, and a story that will appeal to kids and adults.
Two shows are scheduled during the holiday season. First, “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play” (Nov. 30, Dec. 2 and 3) is slated for the Marquee Room. The story of idealistic but discouraged George Bailey, who is rescued from despair by his quirky guardian angel, Clarence, is staged as if it were being broadcast over the radio.
“The set up is like an old fashioned radio studio,” Webb says, with actors playing multiple roles and a Foley artist creating sound effects.
Then comes the full-scale “A Christmas Carol” (11 performances Dec. 8-17) in the Stadium’s big theater. There are many scripts adapted from the Charles Dickens novella, but Webb says, “It’s the Royal Shakespeare Company version that we’ve done the last two years and that has been well received.”
The New Year kicks off with farce in the form of “Noises Off” (Jan. 10, 11 and 14). The story follows a troupe of mediocre actors as they endeavor to stage a play. Act I looks at their on-stage efforts. Act II reveals the chaos and pratfalls that went on behind the scenes.
Two performances of “26 Pebbles” (Feb. 1 and 4) will take place in the Marquee Room. A docudrama, the story is based on the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and focuses on the aftermath in the Newtown, Conn., community, Webb says.
The 26 refers to the number of deaths at Sandy Hook, likening them to pebbles thrown in a pond creating ripples far away.
“It’s a beautifully scripted piece,” she says.
“Seussical” (Feb. 16 and 18) is this year’s Theater for Young Audiences production, geared to young people and families.
“We tried out ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ last year and it was a huge success,” Webb says. “Seussical” is a “vibrant” show, she adds, featuring familiar Dr. Seuss characters and colorful, quirky costumes.
The mood then shifts for “Rent” (March 22-24), the critically acclaimed rock musical about a group of friends in New York’s East Village trying to survive life’s problems, including the AIDS epidemic, and still be true to themselves.
The Stadium’s own take on the “Saturday Night Live” format comes with a one-night performance in the Marquee Room of Stadium Night Live (April 11) featuring original sketches, musical numbers, improv and stand-up comedy, plus live music. It’s an age-16-and-over show with some adult content.
The season ends with another full-scale musical, “Disney’s Mary Poppins” (May 3-5).
“That’s a big, family show, and we will be flying,” says Webb, referring to Poppins’ grand entrance on the Stadium stage. Webb is the choreographer for this show and for “A Christmas Carol,” which she also directs.
The Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center is located at 28 Monument Square in Woonsocket. For information and tickets, call (401) 762-4545 or visit www.stadiumtheatre.com.
