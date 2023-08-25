North Kingstown town officials plan to finally hold a long-delayed public forum next week to present findings from a study — delayed in 2020 and recently revived — on parking in Wickford Village. The goal, Town Planner Nicole LaFontaine said, is to "identify what we have for parking today — how many actual spaces are out there — while we have a general idea gaining a true number of parking spaces (where, what kind, etc.) will help us better review any positive or negative affect future business growth will have on parking" On local social media pages this week, many North Kingstown residents said they worried that increasing parking in the area could lead to an increase in visitors and commercial growth that forever alters the character of the village. "I also say leave alone," resident Erin McCarthy said. "It has changed so much already over the years. I feel they want it like a little city it is not. It is a quaint little town that all Wickford families like." What do you think? Do you believe local officials should find ways to increase the availability of parking in Wickford village? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

