PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Burbage Theatre Company cements its reputation for taking on irreverent plays with its current of production of “The Squirrels,” by Robert Askins.
All the characters except one are squirrels, but in this allegory they are stand-ins for us humans, and not always the most noble among us. The conceit allows Askins to comment broadly on human behavior by dealing with types or groups rather than specific individuals.
The one human character, a “professor,” opens the play by “teaching” us a few facts about squirrel biology and behavior.
Then the story moves to the hole in a tree that the squirrels call home, where Scurius, the responsible elder in an extended family of gray squirrels, has collected enough nuts to last 10 winters. When an outcast group of fox squirrels — described as coming from across the highway, behind the 7-11 — ask for a share to stave off starvation, Scurius’ generosity is tested.
Enter the instigator Sciuridae to fan the flames of them-versus-us conflict, and you have, well, current events. And as in human life, there are complications, including the fact that Scurius’ offspring, Chordata, is in love with Carolinensis, a leader of the fox squirrels.
The play progresses with the same issues we see on the nightly news, from youthful protests to squirrels vested in the status quo. Along with contemporary references come allusions to classic drama; the Scurius/Chordata relationship, for example, invokes “King Lear.” Askins seems to encourage searches for layers of meaning.
Audiences are kept in the moment, however, watching an excellent cast of humans play quasi-animals. Their costumes are street clothes in shades of squirrel with luxuriously full tails attached on their backs, a look that works without distractingly Halloween-like costumes.
There’s little need for character development in this allegory, but several actors bring, if we dare say it, humanity to their portrayals, including MJ Daly as the maternal Mammalia, Jessie March as the vulnerable Chordata, and Val Westgate as the manipulative Rodentia. Vince Petronio is darkly humorous as Scurius, the patriarch trying to cope with growing old in a changing world. Omar Laguerre-Lewis represents well the next generation of leaders.
“The Squirrels” is billed as a dark comedy, but the darkness prevails far more than it did in another Askins play, “Hand to God,” that Burbage staged in 2019. That play also featured an unusual character — a sock puppet — and was hilarious.
Nevertheless, this tale about characters with tails gives us plenty to critique in our own behavior, while still entertaining us with fine acting.
“The Squirrels” runs through May 15 in Burbage’s Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave. For tickets, visit www.burbagetheatre.org, call (401) 484-0355 or email info@burbagetheatre.org. For health and safety reasons, all patrons must show proof of full vaccination including booster, or proof of a negative test, and wear masks. For details, visit www.burbagetheatre.org/covidpolicy.
