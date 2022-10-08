PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “The Inheritance – Part 2,” the continuation of Trinity Repertory Company’s production of Matthew López’ epic saga, is even more powerful and heartfelt than Part 1.
The two parts are running in tandem, and while seeing both requires an investment of more than six hours, the payoff in Part 2 is most affecting if you’ve gotten to know the characters in Part 1.
There are twists in Part 2; one prompted a collective “Oh!” of understanding from the audience on opening night. More importantly, the story and the characters’ outcomes are moving, be they happy or heart-breaking, and López’ writing is consistently insightful.
Quick recap, courtesy of Trinity Rep: “The Inheritance weaves together the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America…. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives — one older and one younger — their plans for marriage come to a screeching halt as they veer in opposite directions into uncharted waters.”
The time is 2015-18, after the height of the AIDS epidemic, at the start of the Trump administration and into 2018. López framed his Tony and Olivier award-winning play on E.M. Forster’s “Howard’s End,” but this play stands on its own.
In Part 2, we find out what happens to Eric, Toby and the two newcomers — Walter, the compassionate older man who lived through the worst of the AIDS crisis, and Adam, the younger, a novice actor who becomes a star in a Broadway play that Toby adapted from his own popular novel.
The heart of the play comes from their stories and from intertwined roles involving Walter’s husband, the wealthy businessman Henry Wilcox; from Leo, a 19-year-old sex worker; and from a group of Eric and Toby’s friends, whose experiences are the means for López to address a host of political and social topics. A new character, Margaret, is introduced and plays a significant role.
The content is wide ranging, but López’ insight is deep, from exploring how trauma or a wrong turn in life can affect everything that comes after, or how one person can change another person’s trajectory. López calls it “the inheritance of history.”
The acting and directing is brilliant in Part 1, and director Joe Wilson Jr. and the entire cast keep up that standard, joined by Jackie Davis in a poignant portrayal of Margaret.
Sadness, happiness, compassion and understanding all show up in Part 2, making “The Inheritance” a production to remember.
The Inheritance Part 1 closes Nov. 5; Part 2 ends Nov. 6. Trinity recommends seeing both parts in order. Tickets for each show start at $27, and more information is available at trinityrep.com/inheritance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.