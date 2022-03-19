SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Diving into social causes has been a hallmark of theater and something the Contemporary Theater has embraced often over the years.
An upcoming performance is no exception to the theater’s approach of picking up the carpet and looking underneath, even when no one particularly likes the feeling of doing it.
In the March 23 upcoming larger-than-life puppet show called “Finished Waiting,” a group of Vermont puppeteers will probe these thorny questions: Do you wait for action and transformation to happen or do you actively solicit it, seek it out, cause it to happen?
“’Finished Waiting’ is a show for this moment of political, social, ecological and epidemiological rupture and uncertainty,” said Maggy Cady CTC general manager when announcing the production recently.
This Vermont group of performers offer a strong counter-culture influence for the South County audience to think outside a box, to crawl outside the confines of laid-back South County and to edge their way into zones of uncertainty over real feelings about real problems.
Bread and Puppet Theater from Northeast Kingdom, the poorest and most rural part of Vermont, focuses its core messaging and storylines around its anti-capitalist and anti-war roots planted nearly 60 years ago.
It’s well-known and long-enduring focus has been on “uncompromising politics is expressed in spectacles of shock and confrontation, images that ‘can’t be unseen,’ as we say,” The New York Review of Books wrote last year about the troupe and founders, the Peter Schumann and his late wife, Elka.
The production is scheduled for March 23 at 7 pm. on the theater’s main stage.
The performance incorporates feeling through the puppets interaction of people could feel the seduction, Cady said, “of a stance of waiting: waiting for the pandemic to be over, for better leaders to be elected, for actions to be taken by the powerful to respond to ecological catastrophe, for families to be reunited or seemingly eternal wars to end.”
The puppets and their dialogue don’t give answers, but instead prod the audience to think about what they might be.
Bread and Puppet Theater is an internationally celebrated company that champions a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. Its shows are political and spectacular, with huge puppets made of paper maché and cardboard.
Not Just Any Puppet Show
As Dan Chiasson wrote last September in the book review magazine that chronicled Bread and Puppet Theater, “Nearly sixty years after its founding, (it) still has the power to unsettle, despite evoking old battles, old adversaries, and perhaps even lost causes.”
The passion to use puppets in its portrayal of contemporary problems isn’t just part of the performance, but also part of its museum of puppets in the somewhat frozen-in-time display in the backwoods of Vermont on an old dairy farm. It even depends on the honor system for those visiting and buying handcrafted wooden mementos of the visit.
Chiasson wrote, “Though it shares the features of a working farm and a commune, Bread and Puppet is an enormous puppet maker’s workshop: a factory devoted to the manufacture of, mainly, human likenesses.”
He said, “There are too many puppets and masks here to house with any semblance of order: they are strewn about the property, tacked to hickories and maples, piled in sheds and under porches, hung up like deer hides in stalls.”
The company’s ambitious performance schedule means that some of these effigies do get taken down off their pegs and recycled, bestowed again with life and movement; but for many of these poignant souls, the best that can be hoped for is a kind of grimacing retirement in the museum that fills every inch of a large dairy barn on the property, he wrote.
This flavor that the CTC audience can expect to see is incubated on this farm-turned-puppet workshop doubling as a museum. Both offer the puppet artistry to showcase times bygone that evoke eternal questions that arise - like the puppets prompting them - but with a contemporary twist.
“Smirking, wincing, portly, wizened, the puppets make up a vision of humanity in its entirety: heroes, pests, capitalists, sadists, all of them helplessly locked into their assigned natures and motives, unchanged from season to season,” Chiasson said.
The museum is in fact a kind of collective American unconscious in which our nightmares of guilt and culpability are heightened and accentuated, Chiasson wrote.
Bread and Puppet has produced some of the great visual representations of modern American atrocity, from Hiroshima to Vietnam to covert assassinations and environmental terror; yet as a medium for expressing moral and political anger, puppetry, with its innate connections to innocence and childhood, serves also as a powerful ironizing force, he said.
“Walking through the museum, it is hard to compose and sustain a single response: jest and genocide adjoin, as they do in the national conscience,” he said.
Bringing that Flavor to CTC
This kind of challenge to think beyond the comfortable has been a direct intention for some theater productions, Chris Simpson, founder of the CTC, has said in several interviews with The Independent.
The upcoming production of “Finished Waiting” intends that same provocation.
“What do we do and where do we go when we’re finished waiting? What transformations might be possible in our lives and in our politics if we stopped waiting for them to change, or for others to change first?,” CTC’s Cady said about prods to come from the puppets.
“How is it possible to recognize the moment in which we can set waiting aside and set out toward something — and, as importantly, how can we recognize the moment in which we can, at last, lay aside cherished innocences or bootless hopes, see what is for what it is, and act accordingly?,” she said about the play.
If that’s not enough of something esoteric - but nonetheless thoughtful - she said the play also suggests the questions about “how can it become possible for us to arise together and promote the arising of new worlds of collective possibility through collective uprising?”
With this show, Bread & Puppet seems to call on us to recognize how nature itself shows us what is possible — what can come for us — when we abandon waiting and embrace transformation through uprising and accepting change.
The show will star “the clock and its customers, skies, cities, mountains, forward dancers, backward dancers, a stop officer, and an eye divinity who teaches seeing to non-suspecting eyes.”
After the performance Bread and Puppet will serve its free sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread and Puppet’s “Cheap Art” — books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press — will be for sale.
