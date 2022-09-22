Mount Kisco, New York native and singer-songwriter Dar Williams has been regarded as one of the finest in her craft for over 30 years. She’s incredibly prolific due to having a wide amount of studio albums, EPs, compilations and singles under her belt and she’s pristinely consistent as well. Williams is also a steady presence on the folk festival circuit while sharing the stage with artists including Mary Chapin Carpenter, Ani DiFranco, Shawn Colvin and Joan Baez to name a few. On October 1st, She’ll be performing at the Greenwich Odeum located on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich for what should be a unique musical experience. Wheelzie, who is the artist previously known as Amelia Chalfant, will be starting off the show at 8pm.
We had a talk ahead of the festivities about originally being involved in theater before establishing a career in music, covering a variety of topics within her songs, a book she just put out and what will make the upcoming gig an interactive one.
Rob Duguay: Before pursuing a career in music, you explored a career in theater by majoring in it along with religion at Wesleyan University and working as a stage manager for a year at the Opera Company Of Boston. What initially gravitated to that creative medium when you were younger?
Dar Williams: My parents did that thing where they brought us to plays, even if they had to wrestle us into the car. In my hometown they did a lot of musicals which is amazing. I had no idea what the quality of those musicals were but they did The Music Man and my high school did Godspell so we ended up seeing a lot of shows while thinking they were these magical people. I got really interested in playwriting and that was a good start because I’m interested in how we express ourselves. I lead a songwriting retreat and somebody said something really cool which is that they love my un-omniscient narrators, like how people are not omniscient and they’re trying to do the best they can to communicate and I’m interested in how we do that so it all relates to the songwriting at the end of the day.
RD: Would you say the communication aspect of it played a major part with you transitioning from theater to being a full-time musician?
DW: I’m sort of a little sociologist, I think our environment determines certain things about us and in Boston the theater was mostly cast out of New York City or it was a really hard-going local scene. The music scene was covered in the newspapers, well-attended and had a lot of buzz whether it was Throwing Muses doing the alt-rock thing or folk musicians like Patty Larkin or even new operas happening at the New England Conservatory or jazz. There were radio stations for all of them and open mics, tip jar gigs and opportunities like that so I kind of steeped myself in the right water. That’s where the action was, that’s where things were going on in music more than theater and I also missed singing. When I worked at the Opera Company Of Boston I realized that I missed doing it and I highly doubted that I could be an opera singer but I took voice lessons to see which direction it would go.
RD: I totally get that, especially with the environment you were in while in Boston. The themes behind your music are pretty wide ranging with religion, adolescence, gender issues, anti-commercialism, misunderstood relationships, loss, humor and geography being included. How do you go about including these themes when you’re writing songs? Do they occur pretty naturally, do you seek these themes out or is it a little bit of both?
DW: It just comes to me, I never had luck sitting down and saying that I wanted to write a song about something. I call it “the silver key to the file cabinet”, we have all sorts of files of information in our head and all sorts of things that are happening which are really hot button issues that deserve to be written about. The silver key has to sort of materialize in my hand, that one line of melody or that one line of lyrics which opens up the right drawer of the file cabinet and it lets me pull out the right files. Otherwise, I’m just all over the map and kind of not interested. The key is also to find the thing that interests me and holds my attention for the time it takes to really make the song work.
RD: That’s a very interesting process. You have this show coming up at Greenwich Odeum, so being from New York state while also having familiarity with New England, what are your thoughts on playing shows in the region as a whole?
DW: Well, we’re all northeasterners so there’s a lot of connection between all of these regional cities. I think Providence, Warwick, East Greenwich and other smaller cities like Fall River are very exciting because it takes a minute for them to really make something like the Odeum work. They’re not in the middle of a major city, they don’t have big donors or big corporations to help them stay afloat so they have to bring a lot of that community energy into being successful. When I come into those theaters, I sense the effort that it took and I sense the pride that they have in making those efforts come into fruition. I will say there’s certain places that traditionally have coffee houses, general stores, town halls and things like that where people know how to pull their energies and create something really amazing. A lot of that is in the northeast and a lot of that is in New England, the region has been a model for other places.
RD: I couldn’t agree with you more on that. It’s been a year since you released your latest album I’ll Meet You Here, so have you already started to work on new music for your next release or are you just focusing on getting the new material you already have out to live audiences?
DW: Actually, neither. Arguably I’m still touring with my new album but I just released a book on September 6th that’s called How To Write A Song That Matters. We just finished that up and I also recorded an audiobook for it so that’s been my latest labor. Ideally, it’s a helpful step-by-step guide to writing a song while paradoxically not pushy or prescriptive and that took some effort to sort of try to be helpful without being nosey and bossy. I’ve been doing some workshops and book signings along with concerts and actually one of the things we’re doing to back up the fact that I’m really focusing on songwriting and how it communicates is that we’re doing all-request shows for most of this tour I’m on so if people want to vote on the setlist they can go to my website and make a suggestion. If people even have a cover they recommend, if something really stands out then I’ll do it.
