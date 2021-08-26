WESTERLY, R.I. — Folks at the Granite Theatre have been coping with COVID-19, but who thought the opening weekend of “Tea for Three” would also be threatened by a hurricane?
The theater was open for performances last Friday and Saturday, but acting proactively, Sunday’s matinee was canceled well in advance.
“We had a great opening,” director Jude Pescatello said, sounding a bit rueful that the weekend got cut short. “The crowd was very responsive. They laughed when I thought they should; other times, you could hear a pin drop.
“But we have three more weekends,” he added optimistically.
“Tea for Three” is a comedy/drama about the last day in the White House for three former first ladies from the 1960s and 1970s: Lady Bird Johnson, Patricia Nixon and Betty Ford, played by Darla Allen of Waterford, Claire Leatham of Richmond and Michelle Mania of Westerly, respectively.
In three scenes set in the family quarters, the women talk not only about their experiences as wives of presidents — and their impending retirement — but also about their own lives, their relationships with their husbands and with the events of the time, including the assassination of President Kennedy, the Vietnam Conflict, Watergate, civil rights and peace movements.
Each takes her turn in the spotlight and tells her story directly to the audience, Pescatello said. “There is a lot of good comedy, but also some very touching moments.”
The portraits, moreover, are historically accurate, he said, noting that some of the dialogue comes directly from quotes recorded during the women’s lives. Similarly accurate are the costumes and hairstyles of the era. Remember the bouffant?
“The women researched their characters and their relationships, and we learned a lot,” he continued. “Speaking for myself, I sometimes think of first ladies as privileged. Not these ladies. They went through their own personal struggles; they all are very human people. Being thrown into the White House was a huge thing.”
Speaking of struggles, Pescatello, who has been an actor, director and board member at the Granite Theater for 22 years, had just relinquished the title of interim artistic director to a person hired for the job when COVID shut down the theater for more than a year and a half. The new hire had to be let go, and currently, the board of directors is running the theater, he said.
That includes working behind the scenes on this production: John Cillino of Westerly is the production manager and Ann Westendorf of Stonington is stage manager.
Acknowledging that the pandemic and state guidelines on health and safety “are changing by the day,” Pescatello said the theater company asks that all patrons wear masks, vaccinated or not.
“But we’re going full force, with ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ in October and ‘A Christmas Carol’ in December,” Pescatello said.
Performances of “Tea for Three” continue Aug. 27-29, Sept. 3-5, Sept. 10 and 12, at the Granite Theater, 1 Granite St. A performance is scheduled on Sept. 9 instead of on Sept. 11 when the Pops concert is at Wilcox Park. Curtain is 7:30 p.m. except for Sundays when matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, or $17 for seniors; for reservations, call the box office at (401) 596-2341 or order online at www.granitetheatre.com.
