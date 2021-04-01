NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Peter Cottontail will be hopping down the bunny trail to Wickford Village this weekend for a socially distanced meet and greet.
The Easter Bunny will be outside of Beauty and the Bath on Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at their new Carrot Cart for free photos.
“We did this last Saturday and everyone was so appreciative and happy just to get out and do something ‘normal’ and be together,” Beauty and the Bath owner Lori Lyons said. “It was truly heartwarming. We had kids, grown ups and doggies posing with (the Easter Bunny) and it was a blast.”
While the Easter Bunny is a usual visitor to Beauty and the Bath around this time of year, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that tradition last spring.
“Last year, in the days leading up to Easter, we were all in a panic. There was a lot of fear and unknown variables. We were in a lockdown, the store was shuttered and the last thing I thought we should do is give folks a reason to gather,” Lyons said. “Staying home was the only way to safely celebrate Easter. So, sadly, the Easter Bunny, aka Tuni Schartner, and I decided to leave the Easter Bunny’s costume in storage.”
This year, Lyons hopes to provide some holiday cheer as spring weather hops into Wickford, and do so while keeping COVID measures in mind.
“This year, although cautious, I felt it was possible to give the kids — and grown ups and doggies —some happiness, familiarity and sense of ‘normalcy’ if I could creatively find a way for the Easter Bunny to visit with everyone but in a safely distanced fashion,” Lyons said. “I chatted with my friend Lori Duffy about an idea I had for a ‘Carrot Stand’ that the kids could pose in, and the Easter Bunny could also be in the photo, but be in the background, socially distanced. Lori was enthusiastic and knew she and her husband Mark could magically craft the Carrot Stand. It came out adorable.”
For her, bringing cheer to kids and families alike makes it all worth it.
“I got a private message in our Facebook page inbox last week from a local woman that read ‘Will the Easter Bunny be greeting children outside your shop this weekend? My grandkids say “That’s where the Easter Bunny lives” every time we pass by.’ Reading that, I knew I had made the right decision to bring back our tradition and give the kids something to look forward to,” Lyons said. “I’m so glad I did. When the Easter Bunny visited last Saturday, so many people went out of their way to thank us for doing this and said it was just what they needed and that being out in the sunshine seeing the Easter Bunny and doing something ‘normal’ made them feel so hopeful.”
Beauty and the Bath is located at 11 West Main Street in Wickford. For more information, visit their website, beautyandthebath.com.
