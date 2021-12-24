Rhode Island marked a grim milestone Tuesday afternoon as the state's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic officially crossed 3,000. The news comes one day after Gov. Dan McKee's new mask mandate for indoor businesses, announced last week, went into effect. The latest restrictions require indoor businesses with a capacity of 250 to mandate masks for patrons regardless of vaccination status while businesses with a capacity of less than 250 may make masks options for patrons who show proof of vaccination. This change is slightly less severe than at least one nearby city as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that that city would require COVID vaccinations for all patrons of indoor dining, fitness and entertainment establishments in the city beginning January 15. Do you support a similar mandate taking place in Rhode Island? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

