A lot of folks in the music industry say that the debut album is the most important release in a band or a musician’s career, which is understandable. It serves as the introduction to a specific sound and a glimpse of what’s to come but let me make the case for the follow-up having a greater importance. The second album in a discography solidifies the artist’s vision while also exhibiting a flowing evolution that shows notable differences from the first installment. This is the case for the indie rock act I&R, which is fronted by Coventry native and Prout School graduate Josh Cournoyer. The project’s sophomore release, Keep The Sun In Your Eyes, came out on January 21 and it showcases immense growth in Cournoyer’s songwriting while also showing his willingness to venture down new sonic avenues.
Cournoyer started the writing for the album during the summer of 2019 at Middle Tree Studio in Nashville while he was living in the city. It’s the same studio where he did the overdubs and mixing for I&R’s debut album Bankrupt City that came out during that same year. After clicking with the studio’s owner Joe Pisapia, he started assisting in the studio’s operations and diving into different aspects of the recording process before the COVID-19 pandemic brought him back to Rhode Island.
“I decided I wanted to go deeper into the art of making records and on my 34th birthday I asked him to apprentice there on some sessions,” Cournoyer says on the nexus of creating the new album. “Joe kind of planted the initial idea that I should try engineering some of the follow-up album myself. When the first COVID-19 lockdowns happened I was spending a couple months back in Providence with the intention of writing this record and it became pretty clear that I wasn’t going back to Nashville in April of 2020. I ended up renting an empty AirBnB on Federal Hill and shipped in a bunch of analog recording equipment. For about seven months I woke up every day, wrote, recorded, and explored the city on foot to break up the work.”
“‘Keep the Sun in Your Eyes’ is the narrative of a major time of transition for me,” he adds. “I was wrapping up a six year stint living down South, returning to the city I grew up in and trying to get closer to who I was as a person and as an artist. Sonically, I tried to create a balance between the darkness and the light, to mirror that journey. You’ll hear a lot of droning textures on the record, broken up by horn sections and flutes. I wanted a record that felt almost fragile in it’s quiet moments, to create a counterpoint to my typical dense arrangements.”
Tracks like “Dance The Death”, “Summer One” and “Sycamore” bring a unique blend of new wave, psychedelic rock and post-punk while maintaining a singer-songwriter aesthetic. This extensive sound comes from what Cournoyer had at his disposal while making the record on his own.
“Since I was making the record in isolation, I wasn’t able to rely on other players,” He says about the creation process of “Keep The Sun In Your Eyes’’. “I ended up using a lot of Mellotron, along with drum machines, tape echo units, and Moog synth to build the foundation for the record. This was in addition to the drums, bass, piano, and guitar setup that I’ve relied on in the past. All of the sources ran through a Canadian broadcast recording console, made by Ward-Beck, that came in from Oklahoma. The board actually has a really interesting history, at one point it resided in a studio in Savannah, Georgia where Providence alt-rock legends Zox recorded.”
“While I ended up engineering, mixing, and performing the entire record, I also leaned pretty heavily on Joe and Zac Clark who served as the album’s executive producers,” Cournoyer adds. “They provided feedback on the mixing, helped solve technical challenges and walked me back to the path in the times where I lost the creative throughline.”
From start to finish, I&R’s new album resonates with a multi-dimensional substance as the tracks go along. There’s a vast variety in both tone and approach and each song brings something different to the senses. It’s far from redundant and overall it provides a quality listening experience. Give “Keep The Sun In Your Eyes” a listen on either Apple Music or Spotify to immerse yourself in something that’s refreshing to the ears. For more info on what Cournoyer and his project will be up to in the future, log on to whoisiandr.com.
