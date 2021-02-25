SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After nearly four years at the helm overseeing numerous exhibits, solo shows and talks, Sarah Swift is stepping down as Gallery Director at the Hera Gallery, with her time in charge of the gallery officially coming to a close Monday.
“It’s been such a great run (at Hera),” Swift said. “I have so many positive things to say about my time I’ve spent there.”
Swift said the decision to leave her position had nothing to do with the Hera Gallery itself, but more with her desire to explore new opportunities.
“It’s funny because it’s less of a decision to step down as director and more of just a realization that I’m ready for something new.It’s by no means an aversion to wanting to stay at Hera,” Swift said. “I am remaining an artist member, and I’ll probably — I’m not positive if I’ll be a Board Member yet, but I’ll definitely help out with the board and stay really involved in general. But I think the primary reason was — and I laugh, I blame COVID a bit — but I think for a year or so, even before I took on the job at Hera, I’ve just been wanting to stretch out and reach out.”
Swift’s yearlong contract with Hera expires Monday — exactly one year after she decided to return to the position after taking a gap year to do commission and studio work — and the director says she couldn’t have anticipated what the year would have in store, but is glad to have been there to help steady the ship.
“I started March 1 and then the pandemic hit really officially around the 15, so two weeks into that we completely had to do a 180 and we shut down and revamped everything and became really virtual,” Swift said. “So I think back to, if they had someone brand-new two weeks in, for it to have turned into COVID would’ve been so unbelievably hard. So I was so thrilled for both myself and for Hera that I was able to do this crazy pandemic gallery year,” Swift said.
Originally from Exeter, Swift moved to New York City to attend the Pratt Institute and lived in Brooklyn for a couple years before deciding to return to the Ocean State for what she believed would just be a temporary stop.
“I was only 24 years old and was decently fresh out of art school,” Swift said. “I moved back to Rhode Island and it was supposed to be for just a month or two, and then I found Hera and there was a job opening.”
While she had first interacted with Hera as a high school student in the Young Adult Exhibition, Swift said coming back and rediscovering Hera and the mission behind it made her all the more passionate to become part of the community.
“I really responded to the fact that it was originally founded by women and that many of those women are still running it on the board today,” Swift said. “And as I looked more into what Hera was and the mission of providing opportunity for these young artists and people of color (and the) LGBTQ community, it really resonated with me.”
All of which made it more special for Swift when she was named Gallery Director in 2017.
“The fact that Hera was such a reputable, long-standing organization, I remember coming in and taking over as Gallery Director and feeling the weight of the reputation of the gallery was so powerful to me,” Swift said. “I remember just applying to the job and being so thrilled to think, even if I don’t get this position, I could at least be an artist member. And, lo and behold they gave me a shot, and that alone I’m just so grateful for.”
In particular, Swift says she is grateful for Hera’s willingness to take a chance on people they believe in.
“They give people a shot,” Swift said. “I was a newbie fresh out of art school and was just really passionate and I think I had the drive — that’s really what they look for — and that search for community, and so I jumped headfirst into the deep end and didn’t look back, and it was the best thing I could’ve done.”
Through her time as Gallery Director, Swift has overseen 36 exhibitions, curated her own show and had editorials as an artist featured in several publications, including SO Rhode Island Magazine, as well as introduced her to more people and places within the local art world — particularly with the Jamestown Arts Center, Newport Art Museum and the Attleboro Arts Museum in Massachusetts, where she served as a guest juror for a show in 2017, something she called a “huge honor.”
Especially, Swift says, it’s those connections she’s made with people that have really seen her grow as an artist.
“The big thing I’ve been so grateful for is just to have met hundreds of artists and curators. We’re doing (the 30th Biennial Young Adult Exhibition) right now, getting to meet young emerging artists and students in the community and seeing these incredibly talented students who are going to potentially be Hera members someday, and to feel as though I was able to provide some of my time and be a part of that all was just incredibly meaningful,” Swift said. “And selfishly enough, it has completely brought myself as an artist (and) my own art practice into a much more professional setting and so, completely separately, I’m just so grateful for that.”
As for her future plans, Swift says she’s heading out to the West Coast for at least the next several months, where she will continue to hone her craft while working remotely on location.
“My boyfriend actually has work out in Oregon, and so I’m moving out with him until at least September or October, and I’m using the opportunity to freelance,” Swift said. “I’ve always wanted to run my own textile and natural dye workshops. I do a lot of organic natural dyeing, and I’ve done a few throughout the years at Hera.”
It was through Hera that Swift says she realized the potential she had in organic natural dyeing.
“I was able to do that for the first time, kind of low pressure and realized, ‘Wow, I love this, I can do this, I can teach workshops,’” Swift said.
As a self-described “outdoorsy” person, Swift says she looks forward to getting acquainted with and taking artistic inspiration from the Oregon wilderness.
“A lot of my work is very organic and inspired by natural phenomena, and so being out in Oregon and getting to be immersed in a lot of nature — because we’re going to a fairly rural area in southern Oregon — I’m really looking forward to that,” Swift said. “I think it will influence my studio work quite a bit as well.”
Even though she wants to seek out new adventures, Swift says she has a lot of love for the local art community. The ability to continue as a Hera member artist makes it feel less like a departure and more of a change of pace.
“I love the Rhode Island art world. I lived in Providence for three years and so I really got to know the Providence art scene a little bit and, I don’t know, I think I was just feeling ready for something new,” Swift said. “I laugh (because) that’s just really who I am, I’m an explorer and I wonder a little bit and now I think, having been in Rhode Island for almost five years, it was just time for a change. Knowing that I’ll still be able to show at Hera as an artist and stay on the board, it doesn’t really feel like I’m leaving in a weird way.”
As Swift departs, member artist Sonja Czekalski will be taking over as Gallery Director starting Monday. Swift says she couldn’t be happier with the choice.
“She’s a phenomenal person. She’s finishing up, or has just finished up, her master’s at MassArt, so she’s a phenomenal artist and I have no doubt in my mind she’s more than capable, and I think she has the personality and the spirit for Hera,” Swift said. “She’s so friendly and outgoing, which is what Hera needs as a front-of-the-house person because it is such a social job I found out, which is so funny. You’re constantly talking to people and organizing all of your artists and meeting people from all over the state, honestly. And she’s so friendly, and I think just has such a great passion for the arts and for being part of an art community, so I think she’ll fit in wonderfully well.”
While Swift is leaving the Gallery Director position, she won’t be going too far just yet, as her solo show “Remnants” will debut March 6 and run through April 3.
“It’s actually so funny, I think back to applying to Hera to be an artist member and it’s amazing that March 1 will be my last day and March 6 my show will open,” Swift said. “It feels like just this sort of amazing tail end. It’s sort of the end of an era, and I love that it ends with an exhibition.”
For more information and updates from the Hera Gallery, visit their website, heragallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.