SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In 10 minutes you can send a text message, heat up pizza in the microwave, check TV listings…or even see a single play from beginning to end this Saturday night.
The plays will be livestreamed as part of Contemporary Theater Company’s 16th annual 24-Hour Play Festival. The production will also show “theater-in-the-making,” bringing some laughs, enlightenment and reminiscing.
Since the pandemic has closed its main theater, CTC is trying something different by going with a livestreamed show designed around writing, casting and producing six original 10-minute plays created and performed in one day.
It piggybacks on another virtual production Thursday night, of Wakefield Idol’s “where-we-left-off,” a restart of the singing competition. The 7th season of this locally popular talent show went dark last March when pandemic restrictions and fears forced theaters to close.
CTC is bringing back the production and continuing with the top seven melodic contestants moving themselves – and jockeying others aside – to the stop spot.
Information about watching both of these productions can be found on the CTC’s website – go to contemporarytheatercompany.com and click on “Season.”
What’s a 24-Hour Play Festival?
This kind of performance, involving 10-minute plays, has steadily grown in popularity. They have appeared in schools, community theaters and professional productions nationwide over the last 30 years.
The 24-hour plays have also long been known in the Broadway and off-Broadway circuits. The hallmark is their incredible work bringing together artists to create time-limited theater.
They have featured Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, Edie Falco, Phylicia Rashad and many more artists.
“Part of the thrill and challenge of 24-hour theater is that the scripts will be produced immediately,” wrote Stacie Ellen Hendrickson, researcher on this on this short-form performance, in her study of the art and festivals.
Full-length plays, however, often go through numerous drafts and can take years to gain the backing necessary for a full production, Hendrickson pointed out in comparison.
The 24-hour theater festival has gained a great deal of popularity, she noted in the 2011 study, as a result of “our increasing desire for instant gratification and inability to process anything more complex than a sound bite.”
Some enthusiasts of 24-hour theater see it as a form of contemporary experimental theater and an opportunity for artists to explore new ideas, she wrote.
“There is a unique energy that is generated between the audience and the artists when a play is placed on stage before the production has been explored and developed in weeks of rehearsal,” Hendrickson said.
Generally, the rehearsal process involves picking apart each moment and questioning every blocking choice, every gesture. In 24-hour theater, there is no time for questioning, she explained.
“Each person involved must make a choice and stick with it, because by tomorrow the play will just be a memory,” she said.
Actors are trained to remain in character and keep the audience oblivious to dropped lines and flubbed blocking. When the rehearsal process has barely allowed the actors to memorize their lines – let alone fully digest the character – the audience is better able to see all-too-human moments of imperfection.
In Seattle, Washington, 14/48 Projects specializes in offering these kinds of performances and bills itself “producers of The World’s Quickest Theater Festival & other feats of impossible theater, spanning the globe.”
Jim Jewel, a former 14/48 steering committee member, has said that this art form “really distills the immediacy of theater.”
“One of the strengths of this festival is that when you really push artists’ limits, ingenuity takes over,” Jewel said.
CTC this year will put that ingenuity on display for audiences to see, while the ensemble meets challenges as members prepare and perform.
CTC’s Presentation
Unlike previous years in the play festival, when the 24-hour clock started behind the scenes, you get to see more of the prep because of livestreaming. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Friday night (Jan. 29) for this show.
There will be scrambles, rambles and brambles entwining the 40 writers, actors, directors and technical staff. They will pull together six original 10-minute presentations to be livestreamed starting at 6 p.m. Saturday and concluding at 8 p.m. Sunday for a 24-hour round-trip of production.
The show will be free to viewers to watch, compared to previous years when tickets were sold.
CTC’s new and talented artistic director, Tammy Brown, said theater Executive Director Chris Simpson, CTC long-time performers and directors Christine Cauchon and Ashley Macamaux, and herself will host the livestream.
Maggie Cady, the theater’s general manager and all-round operations guru, is overseeing this new virtual presentation of an old favorite.
Wakefield’s CTC has long offered this festival, that Simpson originated after doing it during his college years. All acting will be virtually performed from homes or any other destination.
Not only will participants be acting in the play in virtual scenes from their own homes or other places, but other CTC alumni will be joining from New Zealand, France, Canada, Nevada, and other places around the county, Brown said.
The livestream cut ins and outs promise to give a mix of the old “Candid Camera” reality TV show, along with the “Beat the Clock” game show of people conquering any assortment of challenges within a short time limit.
“It’s an exhilarating thing for a theater artist to do it on the fly,” explained Brown.
She promoted the full 24 hours of livestreaming this year. It’s part of her and Simpson’s desire to put the working parts of crafting these plays in front of audiences.
A livestreamed program this long has never been attempted before, said Brown. It shouldn’t surprise CTC followers, though, that the scrappy community theater would chase creativity, innovation and edginess to keep its shows going.
The process will begin Friday at about 8 p.m., when writers will be given a prompt – which will be a single thought or idea – around which they craft a 10-minute-or-so play.
“We will broadcast live for people to see, and they will be able to see us checking in through the night on how things are going,” explained Brown, noting the virtual aspects will be done though Zoom teleconferencing and writing the play could take several hours.
In between the check-ins on preparations, there will also be retrospectives by other performers, writers and directors. Audiences may even watch reactions to a new scene direction given suddenly to writers to force a redirection.
Building something unexpected into a theme mostly already constructed can send these tiring minds into tailspins.
At 7 a.m., directors will arrive by Zoom. They will join one of six groups – each group will have a stage manager and a writer – to read the newly-created play together.
A short time later, actors will audition before writers and directors for these six plays. At 11 a.m., the six groups will start rehearsing, perhaps re-writing scripts. The livestreaming audience will get an occasional peek at them.
Meanwhile, Brown said, the livestreaming audience will also see interviews and discussions from past writers, actors and directors about previous CTC play festivals. Coming back to life will be some hit musical scores spontaneously written into past 10-minute plays.
The show will start at 6 p.m. with the full six 10-minute plays, each followed by some commentary. The festival ends with an awards ceremony before the 8 p.m. conclusion.
“I think that is part of the joy for me in this,” Brown said. “Our CTC community goes far and wide, even though we are based in Wakefield.”
Wakefield Idol
Strutting your stuff and teasing the crowd with your talent – even when there’s little to none – is still inviting to the strong audience that watches brave local souls parade through Wakefield Idol every year.
Contemporary Theater Company will continue this its seventh season – perhaps it could be called season 7.5 – in its winter entertainment series, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. virtually through a link provided by the theater. It will narrow the top seven from last March to a single winner.
This competition has brought out the meek and the brave among many contestants seeking the revered No. 1 spot – or at least a slight nod or small smile of approval – for showcasing themselves and their talents.
This year’s six-week virtual continuation – a departure from the usual 12-week run – has the enduring attraction of “reality TV” that in live theater drew capacity crowds.
It also captures contestants’ embrace of praise, criticism and vulnerability in their quest for recognition when seeking Wakefield’s own gold ring in this imitation of television’s “American Idol” series.
Cady, CTC general manager, put it succinctly last year just before that season of Idol opened.
“(The show) gets people on stage who wouldn’t have the opportunity otherwise,” She said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to do something they love, are learning or good at, and can do for their friends and community.”
According to the CTC’s website, each week paid ticket holders vote and one singer gets eliminated – the elimination is announced the following week – until the overall Wakefield Idol winner is crowned.
Those with tickets for the 2020 nights that were canceled due to the pandemic will be given a free subscription to this year’s show by email. For those without tickets, they can be obtained through the theater website at contemporarytheatercompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.