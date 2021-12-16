Ben Shaw isn’t the type of musician who puts themselves into a box. The Portsmouth native and University Of Rhode Island graduate has dabbled with all sorts of music through being the former frontman of the Providence hip hop band Milkbread, showing his singer-songwriter chops either solo or with his Brash Band or jumping in on a jazz collaboration while playing the sax. He’s always searching for something new to take his talents towards but these days he’s rediscovering his roots. His latest album, Op. 1, that came out on December 10 has him diving back into classical composition. It’s an interesting release in terms of structure and the fact that he had other musicians perform on the recordings.
Shaw and I recently talked about what made him come back to classical music, finding musicians to collaborate with, the hardest part of making the album and his numerous plans for next year.
Rob Duguay: As a musician who affiliates himself more with folk & jazz music, what made you want to make a classical music album?
Ben Shaw: It’s weird because you’re right, most people would associate me with either the singer-songwriter thing or with jazz because they’ll see me at a jazz jam or whatever. It makes sense that people see me as those things but when I went to school and I first started playing saxophone a lot of what I Iearned was classical music. When I went to the University of Rhode Island to learn composition, the things I had to focus on were within classical music. I took lessons and I had to study it and all that so classical composition has been part of my background as a musician for a long, long time. Unfortunately with the way that things go, after I left school I didn’t really pursue it anymore but I started taking lessons again and it sort of rekindled something in me.
I then decided that since I had this stuff recorded I might as well try to put it out there and get some more ears on it. From already being a singer-songwriter and a jazz guy I don’t think people are listening to my music that much anyway so why not put out a classical album? I figured it was the best career move for me to make to really get the niche going.
RD: The structure of Op. 1 starts with five solo piano tracks, then a solo flute track followed by three string quartet tracks. What inspired this vision to have the album flow this way?
BS: The reason why I structured it that way was because of the pieces themselves. It just felt like that would be the general flow of it and it made sense when you put them all together. The way the piano preludes are structured they’re kind of an introduction to what my concept is in classical music. The solo flute is a nice bridge, I wanted to keep the works together because the piano preludes are one work and so are the string quartet tracks. I didn’t want to put the solo flute things first because it was going to take me a long time to figure out this song cycle I’ve been working on for wind instruments and that solo flute is the introduction to that so it had to come later.
It wouldn’t really work in the end so I wanted the preludes to be first because the first prelude was my first piece while working with my teacher so to me it had to be the first one on the album. I don’t know if it’s the best one but it definitely has to be the first one because of how it works in the preludes. In the context of what the album is as an introduction to my classical work it has to be there and with the string quartet it’s sort of the math of it. The intention of it being this bigger work and to be frank it’s still one of my greatest accomplishments compositionally to date. It needed to sit at the end so it would leave people with that impression.
RD: Did you only compose the songs while other musicians performed on the recordings? Were you involved in performing on the recordings? How did the process go about with this album? Who is part of the tracks and what were everybody’s roles in the album?
BS: I play piano but I’m not a good pianist and I can play flute but I can’t play flute like in the record so I definitely had no way of playing them myself. I had to get other people to come in to do it and the way I went about that was the string quartet was actually finished and recorded first out of all the pieces. My composition teacher connected me with Marissa Licatta who played the first violin of the string quartet and she helped me find everybody else. With the other ones, it was either through my teacher or people I knew. I reached out to a guy I went to college with about recording the preludes for me but he was moving so he suggested Constantine Finehouse to me to record with.
For the string quartet and the flute piece I just went through my teacher, she knew some musicians based in Boston who are amazing players. It was such an immense privilege to be able to play with them and to get connected that way. I had just worked with Bridge Sound & Stage in Cambridge so I went back to them. The flute piece was kind of a last minute thing because I needed it for a composition competition and I needed to get it recorded so I met up with Dr. Elzbieta Brandys-O’Neill, got her to rehearse stuff and it was all down to the wire. It was kind of about who I know and who other people know in the scene along with who I could get attached to and me figuring it out. It was one of those things with me getting led to these people.
RD: What would you say was the hardest part of making this album?
BS: Definitely the hardest part was just getting the music written. That is 100% the hardest thing to do because as you can hear by listening to the album it’s not tonal music and these were my first forays back into the world of classical composition. This was also a new way of writing that I had only had brief glimpses of in school where it was mostly composing already written works or stuff that kind of sounds like them. I was dipping my toes into a quasi-tonal world but my teacher is internationally renowned for this kind of music and that’s her approach so the most challenging thing was learning this new system, adopting it and taking my brain to wrap it around that. To be honest, when it came to the rehearsals for everybody in the string quartet it was tough because it was my first time working with a real classical ensemble and being the composer you have to have the answers.
It was all so new throughout the entire thing and it was the first time I ever tried mastering music on my own with remastering the audio while giving a new sound to it. It was my first time working with a solo pianist and the way that classical music is created, produced and engineered is so different. It represents a huge series of firsts for me so the whole process was a lot all at once. This is also the culmination of three to four years, leading up to this it was around 2017 or 2018 when this stuff was recorded.
RD: What are your plans for 2022? Do you plan on making a jazz record? Do you plan on doing more classical stuff? Are you looking to dive back into folk music?
BS: Yes, to all of those. What’s on the docket for me right now is in April I’m going to release an EP of singer-songwriter material that includes a lot of the singles I’ve already released under my name but it will include around three or four new tracks on it. I’m playing more consistently in a jazz quartet so I’d like to do something with that so I just need to write more but I’m releasing a couple things with the band Evening Sky. I have a lot more classical music that I’ve composed and I’m having different people rehearse including a brass quartet along with a song based on Robert Frost poetry that I’d like to get recorded. I’m currently trying to convince somebody to do that and mostly I just want to play shows now that it’s happening.
