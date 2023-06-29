It’s officially the summer, which means that in Rhode Island there’s going to be a lot of reggae music either being played on the stages of local venues, stereo systems within people’s abodes and/or the radios of cars driving around. It’s the ideal sound of the season and when it comes to the bands and musicians that abide by the style, they each provide their own spin on it. This is true regarding The Expendables from Santa Cruz, California who blend reggae with rock, surf and punk elements for an energetic approach. Folks will get to see this band do their thing when they come to the Ocean Mist on Matunuck Beach with Savannah, Georgia reggae rockers Passafire on Saturday evening. The show starts at 9 p.m. and The Expendables will be playing a few songs from their new album “Pleasure Point” that came out via Ineffable Records last week.
I had a talk with drummer Adam Patterson ahead of the show about the making of the new album, how COVID-19 affected the whole endeavor, having a few friends involved in the process and how their community has grown over the past decade.
Rob Duguay: What was the experience like making “Pleasure Point” and where was it recorded?
Adam Patterson: We did most of the recording for the album in our home studio in Santa Cruz, we have this studio/band room and that’s where I did all the drums. The other guys each have their own studios as well where they do some of their stuff when we kind of get the meat and potatoes of it and we get the rhythm kind of going. They’ll just add their own parts at home, whether it’s vocals, guitar and bass and then we’ll overdub it all.
RD: Did you guys aim to do anything differently during the songwriting and recording process than you did with your previous releases? Did COVID-19 have a major effect on the making of the album or was it all done when things started opening back up?
AP: Luckily we got our studio together before the pandemic hit because everything was shut down and there weren’t any studios to go to. We got really lucky where we just happened to get our studio up and running right before everything changed. It was a longer process because we were staying away from each other and staying away from everybody, so it was kind of harder to write the album but it probably was a good thing because the end result was better. Instead of just pushing it out, we had time to work on it more.
RD: You’re not the first musician to give me that perspective on making an album during the pandemic. There were also a few collaborators involved as well, including Bret Bollinger from Pepper and Howi Spangler from Ballyhoo!. How did you get these people involved in the process and how did they contribute to the overall vision?
AP: These guys have been our friends forever. We’ve known Howie and Bret for over 20 years, so it was just one of those things where we asked each of them if they wanted to jump on a song, we sent it over and they gave us their idea for it. That’s kind of how it usually works, it would be great to hang out in the studio together but it’s really about sending out an idea to see what they can do with it. Some people wouldn’t usually be feeling it, which is totally fine, but with both Bret and Howie they totally crushed it.
RD: That’s great. Being a band from California, what are your thoughts when it comes to performing on the East Coast? Do you ever get different vibes from the audience when you play over here?
AP: A while back, it was much different because our scene was just in California and Florida. The scene has grown so much that it’s almost like being home everywhere now, which is really cool but we’ve been playing a weird style that people didn’t necessarily get as much. They totally get it now and it’s just grown so big, we just played Maryland at the Reggae Rise Up and it was awesome. It used to be harder to get big crowds at our shows, but I feel that people have warmed up to this whole sound and genre over the last 10 years.
RD: I can see that as well. When it comes to including the new album into The Expendables’ performance, what can people expect when they come out to the show at the Ocean Mist this Saturday?
AP: We got about four or five songs off the album that we’ve been playing live, I don’t know if we’re going to be playing all five of them for this show but definitely four. Obviously we have some older material that people want to hear, but we’re definitely going to be playing some new ones. There’s some songs that we really haven’t learned to play for a live setting and it’s been a minute since we originally recorded them, but we’ve been playing a good chunk of the album. It’s going to be a mix of both the old and new stuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.