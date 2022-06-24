SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A classic movie adapted into a play that starts this week on the Contemporary Theater Company’s main stage might actually be a “neverending story” because it has endured over 38 years.
Beginning tonight with previews and then running through July 30, CTC will present the live stage version of the 1984 flick “The Neverending Story.” It captures a young warrior’s exploits to defend the land of Fantasia.
“It’s a movie that many young adults grew up with and seeing it live will be a unique experience,” Tammy Brown, Contemporary Theater Company’s artistic director, said about the movie based on the 1979 book by the same title.
While the story and characters will be familiar to anyone who has seen the movie, the CTC homespun design of the scenery and puppets all have special touches as this fanciful world comes to life in the theater.
Practical special effects and puppetry have aged the presentation in a classic and embracing sense while unfolding a magical tale about the power of storytelling in a timeless way.
A young boy, 10-year-old Bastian Balthazar Bux, has a life that is topsy-turvy. A sensitive and mourning child, his mother had recently died and his father was unable to feel Bastian’s sense of loss and bewilderment.
Bullies taunted Bastian and one day threw him into a dumpster. He flees and finds refuge at a bookstore. Mr. Coreander, the owner, is reading a book that children should not see.
Bastian steals the book and starts to read it in a school attic. Suddenly, he finds that the might have more in common with it — and character Atreyu — than ever thought.
The book describes the fantasy world of Fantasia slowly being devoured by a malevolent force called “The Nothing.”
The Childlike Empress, who rules Fantasia, has fallen ill, and the young warrior Atreyu is tasked to discover a cure, believing that once the Empress is well, the Nothing will no longer be a threat.
Atreyu is given a medallion called the Auryn that can guide and protect him in the quest. As Atreyu sets out, the Nothing summons a vicious and highly intelligent wolf-like creature named Gmork to kill Atreyu.
Adapted for the stage by David S. Craig and based upon the novel by Michael Ende, “The Neverending Story” chronicles this child who reads about the daring tales of a young warrior trying to defend the wonderful land from being consumed.
“Atreyu is a classic protagonist: up against impossible odds, not nearly experienced enough to handle it, but refuses to give up regardless,” says Omar Laguerre-Lewis, a recent URI graduate who plays Atreyu.
“The NeverEnding Story” twists the tried-and-true formula of a hero’s journey by relying on a young boy trying to save the day.
“What makes him unique is that he isn’t just this unwavering knight, he struggles to push forward, but he is ultimately a selfless character,” Laguerre-Lewis said.
Atreyu goes on a journey through Fantasia and encounters different creatures. It is a chance for the actors to create bold, exciting characters, some enhanced by the use of puppets.
For instance, Bastian has his own part to play in “The Neverending Story.” It involves simply reading and witnessing the events unfolding for Atreyu and Fantasia. Simply being witness to another’s story can also be a heroic act, as this CTC version of the play shows.
A stand-by hero from a distance, Bastian realizes that he might be the most important hero of them all.
The production brings to the forefront enduring themes of life across time and is intended to resonate with people of all ages .
They include, as parceled out by Looper.com’s synopsis, making friends in unlikely places through shared trauma, confronting difficulty in the Swamps of Sadness, saving Fantasia as a win against hopelessness, Falkor the character as a symbol of hope and faith, fighting against apathy in adulthood and triumph of the young human spirit
The NeverEnding Story has a significant anti-bullying message. Classmates harass and torment Bastian, leaving him feeling humiliated. His health is even put in danger from being thrown into a filthy dumpster.
It is, as Looper said, “The NeverEnding Story” that never ends. When Atreyu reaches the boundaries of Fantasia, he finds a temple in ruins with elaborate paintings. He’s shocked to see the paintings are of him and everything he survived.
“The NeverEnding Story” suggests that Atreyu’s journey has happened many times before, and will probably happen again. This cycle of life and destruction and life emerging again is a neverending story.
Many cast members play different parts throughout the production. Some are CTC veterans while others are new, according to Brown. They include:
Alondra Cruz as Bastian. She had a walk-on role in last fall’s “Native Gardens,” but this is her first speaking role.
Omar Laguerre-Lewis as Atreyu. He had a guest appearance as a puppeteer in “The Skriker,” and was in “Gypsy.” This is his first leading role at the CTC.
Neal Leaheey as Bastian’s father, teacher, troll, Ygramul (puppetry), Wind Giant (Lirr) and Spook. He is a CTC ensemble member and has been in many shows, including last summer’s “Dearer Than Eyesight.”
Mark Carte as Gmork as well as The Nothing. This is his CTC debut.
Owen Gilmartin as Cairon and Falkor. He has done improv, including the patio musical and “Slamming Doors,” and some scripted shows including “Peter and the Star Catcher” and last summer’s “Bethel Park Falls.”
Chris Maxwell as the book seller, Artax, Ygramul (puppetry), Engywook and Wind Giant (Sheerek) He has been in a handful of CTC shows, including “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Merynn Flynn as bully 1, elder, Morla, Ygramul (speaking), Urgl, Wind Giant (Mayestral), Spook and Child-like Empress. She played a nurse in CTC’s 2018’s “Romeo and Juliet” production.
Magenta Kolakowsk as bully 2, Purple Buffalo,Ygramul (speaking), Uyulala, Wind Giant (Baureo) and Maya. She was cast in “Two Gentlemen of Verona” and last summer’s “Dearer Than Eyesight.”
Father Brendan Kelley in speaking roles as a teacher, caretaker, Spook, Eribo; (puppetry), Ygramul, The Nothing, Falkor and Morla. CTC’s facilities manager and gardener, he has been in a handful of shows including “Wonder of the World.”
Show times and ticket information can be found on the CTC website at contemporarytheatercompany.com.
