The Newport Folk Festival is returning to Fort Adams this weekend from Friday-Sunday and once again there’s a lot of great music hitting the festival’s many stages. There’s the possibility of unannounced special guests that’ll be making an appearance, which is usually part of the conversation among many social circles roaming the festival grounds. One of the many acts that’ll be definitely making an appearance will be Trampled By Turtles, a stellar bluegrass-influenced folk band from Duluth, Minnesota. They’ll be performing on the Quad Stage during the final day of the festival at 5:30 p.m. They also have a new album that’s due out in a few months.
I recently had a talk with guitarist, vocalist and harmonica player Dave Simonett about that new album that’s due out, working with one of his songwriting heroes on it, what makes Newport Folk different than other festivals and what people can expect from the upcoming release.
Rob Duguay: Trampled By Turtles are going to be releasing their ninth album ‘Alpenglow’ on October 28 and it marks four years since your previous release ‘Life Is Good on the Open Road’ that came out in 2018. With this amount of time going into this new record, did you feel like you had more time to focus on the songs and the arrangements?
Dave Simonett: I’ll actually say no, I feel like it’s the same no matter what. I usually write right up until we’re going to go into the studio, it’s a deadline for me. A lot of times we’ll pick a studio date and I will write up until that point so it’s all pretty fresh no matter if it’s been four years or a month.
RD: What was it like working with Jeff Tweedy on the album at Wilco’s studio at The Loft in Chicago?
DS: We had an incredible experience there. The studio there is very cool and casual, it’s like a big open room with the control room being in the studio with us which I loved. For me, Jeff is one of my songwriting heroes so I thought it was really cool that he wanted to do it and he ended up having a lot of really great input on arrangement. He kind of took apart all of the songs and helped us make each one a little bit more interesting which I thought was a really healthy thing for me to have. As with anybody, after you do something for 20 years it’s pretty easy to get into ruts and for me that’s songwriting so it’s nice to have a fresh perspective from somebody I really respect to come in and say “Well, it would be a bit more interesting if we tried it this way.” It was a really fun experience.
RD: Sounds like it was very constructive for you guys which is awesome.
DS: Yes it was.
RD: You guys recently released a music video for the song ‘Burlesque Desert Window’ off of the album and there’s a guy in a green sweatsuit that seems to have bird feathers on it wearing a mask while hanging off a bridge, riding a giant bicycle and doing activities with other beings wearing different colored sweatsuits such as baseball, skating, grocery shopping and throwing water balloons. Who had the idea for the video and was it you and the other members of the band wearing these sweatsuits or were they actors?
DS: It was Eamonn McLain, our cello player, he came up with that and he did it with a photographer that we work with a lot. Those guys just kind of made it on their own, Ryan Young our fiddle player ended up being in there watering the lawn or something like that but as far as where they got those ideas from I have no idea. They just had the suit thing in line and they ran around town doing whatever they felt like but Eamonn was the guy hanging off that bridge and I didn’t know about it until I saw it. He wasn’t faking it, that shot is pretty high up above the water and it was kind of crazy but he pulled it off.
RD: Yeah, it’s quite the first shot of the video seeing him hanging off the bottom of the bridge stories high.
DS: When I first saw it I said, ‘Oh my God! Really?’ He said it took him a couple times going up there to get the nerve to crawl down to the beam and hang on off it like that, but it’s a striking image anyways.
RD: Very striking, absolutely. It’s been a few years since the last time Trampled By Turtles played the Newport Folk Festival. What are your thoughts on coming back and what are your thoughts on the festival as a whole?
DS: I love it man, we’ve always loved it. There’s a lot to love about it but I always start with the size. There’s festivals that are as small as you can want and as big as you can find and Newport feels like the perfect amount of people. It’s enough people to make it a great crowd but it’s small enough where it feels really intimate. When I as a music fan go see bands there, it’s like I’m right there, the scenery is amazing and the lineup they get every year is incredible.
It’s one of those festivals that when you see it pop up and we have the opportunity to play it we’re always very excited about doing it for sure. There’s always some legendary sit-ins that happen in Newport, so many people will just pop up on stage and play with other people which I think is very cool. It’s not really common outside of there, with the bigger festivals I feel like it’s less intimate with the artist where in Newport you’re all just kind of hanging out with each other so it’s a social event for us too.
RD: I definitely get that vibe as well. I’ll never forget a few years ago getting to see Warren Haynes from Gov’t Mule and the Allman Brothers play a set out of the blue. I’ve always loved the surprises that happen, you never know who’ll show up.
DS: Yeah, it’s kind of universally loved by the artist too. Everyone is treated very well and made to feel very welcome. I feel that kind of environment sets up the opportunity for magic to happen. The first time we played there we got to play with Deer Tick at their afterparties, which are now probably legendary, at the Newport Blues Cafe. We had never met those guys before and since then we’ve become really good friends with them, we’ve toured together a bunch.
They invited us out to play AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ with them in this little bar after the festival and it was the coolest thing ever. It’s so great.
RD: I couldn’t agree more. What can people expect from ‘Alpenglow’ when it comes out this fall? Is there anything that separates it from the rest of Trampled By Turtles’ catalog that you find to be interesting?
DS: It’s a hard question to answer because for me it’s kind of linear. Sound wise, there’s not a lot of heavy production on it. We recorded this thing with us sitting in a circle in The Loft and playing it live, I think I sang every vocal on there live with the band so it’s kind of raw. From my perspective, that’s how I like this band the best. It’s almost unproduced in a way and it’s just the sound of all of us playing together in a room which is exactly what I wanted it to be.
Jeff [Tweedy] did a really good job of formulating that and putting us in the right spot for it to happen so I guess you can expect that. Like I said, it’s pretty raw and honest but we’re really excited about the group of songs, how it sounds and all of the little technical things that we think about. We’re pretty pumped to finally be able to put it out.
