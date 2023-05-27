NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In celebration of its 60 years of commitment to the community, Wickford Art Association recently announced it is hosting a Community Mural Project, through which the outer walls of the organization’s building will be adorned with four artists’ work.
The project, born over the winter through talks with the North Kingstown School District’s Art Department, began as an idea to decorate one wall of the building but has evolved into a more complex and potentially expandable display.
Artwork was created and submitted by both Wickford Art Association members and student artists from North Kingstown High School to a committee of members and board members of the Wickford Art Association. WAA member Alexandra Jedry and student artist Lily Hannuksela were selected to paint their artwork each on a mural panel. Each artist will be awarded $500 for their winning designs.
Originally a single mural, the project shifted to accommodate two, and then after all the submissions were received, the committee devised a way to accommodate three.
“The mural selection committee was so impressed by the quality of the artwork submitted that they have created an additional mural opportunity that will be a collaboration between WAA member Betsey MacDonald and student artist Gwen Rufffalo. Betsey and Gwen will each receive $250 for their artwork,” the WAA press release read.
Mary Thorne, WAA member and mural consultant helping to facilitate the project, said the initiative is helping to create the organization’s first public art activation.
“And it’s exciting,” she said, “because public art sort of speaks differently than some of the other art shows. Public art means it’s going to be received by many viewers, and it challenges the artists to think about how their art will communicate its intentions to the public.”
Thorne is guiding the physical aspects of the murals, including the size, scale, and paint type and methods to create the most durable pieces of outdoor art.
“It was going to be one youth artist and one adult artist that would have the opportunity to do the panel,” Thorne continued, “but with resources this year, we were able to celebrate and do a third panel, which is a collaboration between an adult artist and a youth artist’s on the same panel.”
“We asked a student and a member if they wouldn’t mind collaborating and creating a piece, and they both agreed to it,” WAA board president John Pitocco said, “which is kind of exciting because the whole theme around this is community.”
Betsey MacDonald, former art and science teacher, explained she was surprised and delighted to pair with North Kingstown High School junior Gwen Ruffalo on a four-foot by eight-foot panel.
“I hadn’t worked with a really inspiring student in a long time,” MacDonald said, “and that’s what she was. She’s just a really inspiring person to be around.”
“I guess the surprising thing was that putting our two pieces together went so smoothly and easily. We both really owned our art,” she laughed.
MacDonald said that the pair’s mural melds elements from each artist’s creation, and despite each’s subject matter being different (Gwen drew whales and Betsey drew hands), the pair found a way to make both pieces work harmoniously.
All of the artists have begun creating their mural panels outside the WAA. Visitors and passersby are encouraged to view the exterior of the building as the project progresses.
The public reveal of the murals will occur in the evening on June 20 before Wickford’s Tuesday night Concert on the Water.
