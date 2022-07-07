Todd Rundgren’s imprint on rock and pop music has lasted over 50 years. Either through his recordings as a musician or being part of albums as a producer, he’s had very large effect on the landscape of popular music. Songs of his including “Hello, It’s Me”, “I Saw The Light” and “Bang The Drum All Day” are still on rotation on many radio stations around the world. The same can be said for songs that he was managing the volume levels and turning the knobs for. On July 15, as part of his Unpredictable Tour, Rundgren and his backing band will be performing at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich at 8 p.m.
We had a talk about his thoughts on today’s relationship between music and the internet, his starting out in Philadelphia, how he got into producing and waiting on the vinyl for his next album.
Rob Duguay: You’ve had a history of incorporating technology into your music through the use of interactive entertainment and the internet before they became part of the norm. What are your opinions about the relationship between technology and music where there seems to be an endless marketplace because of streaming services?
Todd Rundgren: The old fashioned way still works (laughs). The only technology you need is some kind of transportation to get to the gig. Geez, Ed Sheeran is making millions of dollars with just an acoustic guitar so it isn’t necessarily an obligation to be technologically up to date. A lot of artists, typically ones that are starting out, see the internet as a way to build an audience but it isn’t always a great way to make money. Often you have to differentiate yourself somehow. It’s not necessarily about the quality of your music, it might be the other antics that you go through and then you get paid by Spotify or something through the advertising revenue they generate.
It’s a weird, kind of circuitous issue and a lot of the younger musicians who are starting out that I’m in contact with are having trouble trying to actually survive on that. My advice is always that the old fashioned way still works pretty well. You can get yourself together to go out and play venues to start building an audience that way and you usually get paid for it.
RD: That’s right. How would you describe the experience of honing your craft and cutting your teeth in Philadelphia during the late ‘60s? I know you were in a band called Nazz and a few others during that time so what was it like being in that scene?
TR: It was pretty exciting for me personally because I didn’t really know what I was going to do when I got out of high school. I ironically didn’t have an interest in computers and I didn’t really have the wherewithal but I was lucky enough to get into a band. The scene was interesting, it was a combination of folk music and there weren’t a lot of pop bands like The Beatles by then. This was 1966 when I graduated high school and everybody wanted to be in a blues band for some reason, there were at least three or four blues bands in the downtown area along with a couple folk rock acts. Nobody was doing the kind of pop music The Beatles had done. Things were progressing musically beyond the pop aspirations and our biggest concern was if white men could play the blues or not.
RD: I totally get that, especially when you had acts like Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf performing during that time.
TR: Yeah, they were just being discovered ironically by a white audience. They spent their entire career playing roadhouses and things like that, then suddenly they’re headlining festivals. It was a great period for the blues and everyone had a lot of interest in it. A lot of that interest came from English bands, they got into that whole blues thing before the fans in the U.S. because of the merchant marine. English merchant marine sailors would wind up in places like Mobile, Alabama and they would go find these little record shops in these southern towns, buy these rare 45s and take them back home. That’s how the whole English white blues thing started with bands like The Yardbirds, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers and that’s all we wanted to do was to play the blues.
RD: You’ve also produced and engineered bands and musicians such as The Band, The New York Dolls, Meatloaf and Grand Funk Railroad among others. What made you want to get into production and engineering and does being on that side of a record require a different headspace than being a musician?
TR: It kind of happened a little bit accidentally. When Nazz first started recording we didn’t really understand that much of what a producer did. We had some idea of what the engineer did but we assumed that American producers and English producers were the same and we wanted an English producer but we wound up with an American one. When the record was finished we weren’t particularly happy with the way he mixed it so after he left, I sat down at the console and remixed our first record. By the time we were waiting to do our second record, I already declared myself to be the producer of the record and when Nazz broke up that was kind of the first real gig I got.
A partner of Nazz’s manager went to work for Albert Grossman and he had a lot of artists, folk artists and some blues artists in particular, that needed to be modernized. By this point it’s the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, folk music wasn’t really a thing so they had to figure out what to do with these acts. I was young and I had some crazy ideas about making records. I had a lot of success early on and I became a successful producer. Suddenly I didn’t have to deal with the ongoing politics of being in a band, I was in the music business and making money but I didn’t have to constantly travel and I didn’t have to constantly get into arguments with my bandmates about what we were going to do, how we were going to dress and that sort of thing. I was happy just producing records and not really being an artist myself but my first album was a vanity project and I accidentally had a hit record on it which kind of sucked me into the performance side. I could have been just a producer but I accidentally made a hit record for myself.
RD: You mentioned how you started out in the ‘60s, so going from that time to now what would you say is your proudest accomplishment? Is it that hit record you just talked about? Is it ‘Something/Anything?’
TR: Certainly ‘Something/Anything?’ gave me a name, it was very well reviewed and it has three hit songs on it. A lot of artists listen to it as well and it became something of a foot in the door for me in a lot of different areas. By the time I finished recording it, I realized that it was somewhat formulaic and people were referring to me as ‘The male Carole King.’ I wasn’t comfortable being constantly compared to someone else so I thought that I had to make a record only I would make and that was ‘A Wizard, a True Star.’ That album actually has more influence today than ‘Something/Anything?’ does, there are a lot of younger artists that cite it as having influence on their music and in retrospect I think it defines more of the musical future I was going to have for myself than a more pop-oriented record.
RD: You have an upcoming album called ‘Space Force’ that’s due to be out this year, so what’s the situation with it? Are you waiting for the pressings like a bunch of other bands are with their records?
TR: Yeah, Adele used up all the vinyl (laughs). Essentially my label insists on putting out all formats at once which annoys the hell out of me but there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s been over eight months at a pressing plant somewhere waiting to be cued up and to be made into some LPs. I personally don’t care about vinyl but this is the way the label wants to do it, otherwise the record would have been out and I’d be on to making some other music because I delivered it a year and a half ago. It’s just the stupid vinyl thing, I wish it was otherwise and due to that I still haven’t gotten an actual release date from the record label because they don’t seem to know.
