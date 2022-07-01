SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Performers dancing the night away at Theatre By The Sea’s production of “Footloose” showed what’s possible when the spirit of Terpsichore allowed for fleeting feet.
Not so much the case, however, in the mythical Mid-Western town of Bomont, Utah, which had banned dancing.
Destiny puts on a collision course rebelling Chicago teen transplant Ren McCormack (JP Qualters) with long-time resident and crusading Pastor Rev. Shaw Moore (Matthew Taylor) who initiated and defends the town-wide ban.
Underneath it all, both men are also dealing with loss of significant people in their lives. Dance for Ren helps him recover while for Moore dancing reminds him of what he thinks made the loss happen.
With a strong choreographed production, dance movements of all kinds give an uplifting feeling with a tense narrative about a ban on dancing that keeps reminding the audience about what could happen when the beat doesn’t go on in people’s lives.
Amid the dance moves, however, are the subtle themes of adolescent rebellion, reactions to the challenges and teen love that comes with its own challenges and rivalries.
Stepping back even farther invites a look at the pressure that a group of people can put on any non-conformist and the call to either fight back or surrender.
While some patrons groused at bit at intermission about a tired theme, others said they found it interesting and a reminder that some issues in life never disappear, they only get temporarily resolved.
Norm Dubois came to the theater from Warwick for the show. “It was a weak storyline, but they did an excellent job in performing this play,” he said. He also noted that the set design was excellent.
Barbara Bailey of Charlestown came with friend Deb Petrichko of Wakefield. Both praised the production and the theater.
“It doesn’t matter the show, they are always wonderful,” Petrichko said. Bailey said that she has season tickets and always finds the performances well done.
“I love coming to the shows here,” she added.
The musical also poses clashes and connections entangled, aligned and opposing various relationships. Consequences happen, though, for those who push too hard and even for those around them.
“Footloose” shows how that can happen. As in any good hot drama that doesn’t end in Armageddon, transformation from these unexpected consequences unfold in ways for Moore and others as they never imagined.
Bill Hanney, theater owner and show producer, wants these musicals to have a happy ending, something uplifting and a sense of good overcoming bad for the audience to feel when they leave.
“Footloose” didn’t disappoint in that effort either. Despite Rev. Shaw’s opposition to dancing and the various complex themes of life, love and loss that snared him and main character McCormack, there was plenty of dancing at the end to the applause of the nearly-filled theater.
On one note, which could by coincidence, the stage platform appears to be an optical illusion. From the beginning, an off-set framing light arched in what seemed a near crooked square dipping strongly left, and then giving the appearance of the stage having a right downward slope.
Nikki Munroe of South Kingstown said at intermission, “I like the crooked stage. It gets your attention with the crooked stain glassed windows. There’s something behind it. Will it straighten out at the end?”
By comparison, it also seemed to illustrate a sub-theme of polarization of conservatives, such as Shaw and his followers, compared to liberal-fighting people like McCormack and his gang of teens. A scene not so far from today’s political theater, either.
Munroe was right, the stage did become somewhat level when all the stage lights dimmed and the house lights came on as the curtain closed to the dancing of everyone — conservative and liberal alike — invoking the Americans spiritual and folk song of “Kumbaya” for harmony and unity.
Looking back to the beginning of the musical and whether this time-worn saga of avoidable conflicts could be overcome despite dissonance from dispute — and even violence that also makes an appearance a few times in “Footloose,” Rodney King’s often echoed line comes to mind.
As a riot raged in southern Los Angeles, Calif., he was allegedly beaten by police after a high-speed chase and police officers were charged, but later acquitted of brutality against him.
On May 1, 1992, King said, “People, I just want to say, can’t we all get along? Can’t we all get along?” It is a perspective that has much resonance in this play as it does in society today.
Hanney’s selection of a happy-ending musical stitched together with these more poignant themes shows as much his strong ability to produce a show as it does his insightful look at the society surrounding him.
His 89-year-old barn theater has a history that has captured much of America’s alternating and contested values on and off its stage. It once again dances to its own beat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.