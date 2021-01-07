SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After as dark and challenging of a year as 2020 was – and with many of those issues still lingering into 2021– many people may be looking for an escape or an outlet to creatively express themselves, even if they haven’t really had the time or interest to invest themselves into their craft.
For those looking to build that creative outlet and find connectivity virtually, the South County Art Association is launching a series of online virtual classes starting this month in a wide variety of artistic mediums through Zoom.
Classes are being taught in pottery – in which art kits are included – as well as painting and drawing, mixed media, printmaking – which also includes art kits – and photography. The first painting and drawing class, Painted Landscapes, began Wednesday and meets virtually every Wednesday morning this month from 10 a.m. to noon. It is taught by experienced oil, pastel and watercolor painter Ann E. Bianchi.
The class teaches students how to paint expressive landscapes in both oils and acrylics through detail and layering, while encouraging the artists to channel their own personal feelings within their pieces and learning more about the tools and history of the medium to mold a more well-rounded painter.
Two other classes, Blue Poppy Painting and Collage with Papers & Mixed Media, also start this week, with both of their respective first classes happening Saturday and then running every Saturday through the end of the month, with Blue Poppy Painting going an additional week and ending on Feb. 6. Blue Poppy Painting is taught by artist and SCAA Board of Directors member Christine Herron, who will have students follow along with her step-by-step instructions to compose a colorful portrait of a loose bouquet of mixed flowers in gouache and gold watercolors on gray toned paper. Collage with Papers & Mixed Media is another class offering from Bianchi that will challenge students to use a variety of papers, photographs and wrappings to create either a singular collage or series of collages, while also teaching some of the basics of the style to take artists’ work up to the next level.
Other classes being offered by the SCAA this winter include pottery classes Making a Tea Bowl-Style Pinch Pot (Jan. 16), Slab Clay Open Box (Jan. 28), Coil Vessels (Feb. 10), The Hand Built Pitcher (March 2) and Mask Making with Clay (March 16), all of which will see students submit their work back to the SCAA to be fired in the kiln and glazed to their liking. Other painting and drawing classes include Passé-Partout Framing (Jan. 29), Non-Objective Painting with Color Mixing (Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24), The Interior Life in Pastel: Quiet and Lively (Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 and March 5) and Drawing from Observation, a two-part series running March 10 and 17 and March 24 and 31, with the option to take either one or both series.
In mixed media, in addition to the collage class, there will also be Inspire Your Heart With Art – Ladies’ Night on Jan. 29, which will include art kits for those who attend. Printmaking teacher and Out of the Box Studios Director Casey Weibust teaches Hand Prints with Casey on Jan. 16 and 17, while the SCAA will also offer three photography classes: Introduction to Photoshop (Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15), Photography as Metaphor (March 8, 15, 22 and 29) and The World of Black & White Photography (March 24 and 31), all three of which are taught by longtime Wickford photo artist and instructor Cindy Wilson.
For those who may still be unfamiliar with Zoom, the SCAA has it covered, as they offer a Zoom tutorial. Those interested in the tutorial can email info@southcountyart.org and will be able to set up a telephone appointment with an SCAA member to walk them through getting into a Zoom meeting and how the video conferencing platform works.
As of now, in-person classes are slated to return by the end of March, from which painting and mixed media classes will resume in the Kingston gallery with a cap of six socially distanced students and an instructor. Masks will be required inside and requested to be worn outside as well, and gloves will be provided when using shared materials.
The gallery reopens to the public Wednesday and will resume normal business hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Social distancing guidelines for visiting the gallery also remain in place.
For more information on the South County Art Association, visit their website, southcountyart.org.
