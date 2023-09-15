Lita Ford is a trailblazer when it comes to women in rock music. She was the lead guitarist, along with being the bassist and lead vocalist at one point, for the all-female rock group The Runaways from 1975-1979 and she’s been a successful solo artist ever since. Her combination of glam and heavy metal makes for a powerful sound that leaves a lasting impression. Folks will get to witness this and more when Ford and her band come to the Greenwich Odeum, located at 59 Main Street in East Greenwich, Sunday night at 7 p.m. for a show opened by the New Bedford rock group All Sinners.
We had a talk before the festivities about a unique interactive experience that’ll be happening for a few fans at the show, how everything has changed from when she started her music career, playing at historic venues like the Odeum and plans for a new album.
Rob Duguay: For the past few years, you and Jim Cara have been running a guitar company that shares your name along with creating experiences for fans and fellow guitar players. What sparked the initiative for you to start making your own guitars and how have you gone about making them stand out?
Lita Ford: We’re not manufacturing these guitars by mass quantities. They are just one-off guitars that the fans purchase, either for collectors that want to collect these guitars or for the meet and greet package that comes along with it. It’s more for the fans and you can play these guitars as I show when I’m on stage. When we sell one guitar, it’s a whole package and a whole experience. It has nothing to do with Esquire or Gibson or any of those major guitar companies, these guitars are personal and private.
RD: That’s very cool. Is this experience you just talked about something fans can expect at the upcoming show at the Odeum?
LF: Yeah, what we do is we’ll have Jim get a client for one show and this particular client said that we had to do a show at the Odeum. Jim does all the business with them to make sure that they’re legitimate and they’re not goofing around, some of these guys will call up with the funniest things. He just makes it happen, he receives the money and we create the artwork, which depends on the event itself. We use specific photographers and we try to use photographs that not a lot of other people have seen, so it makes the guitars really unique.
Jim will then fly to the show to meet the buyer, meet the clients and he’ll escort them backstage. They get to hang out, watch the soundcheck and watch the show from the side of the stage. We usually let them come up to the side of the stage and stand over on the side so they can take any videos of me playing the guitar they just bought. Then I present it to them after the show, I sign it for them to autograph it and personalize it, I take photos with them and hell, some of these guys have even stayed for dinner. It’s been really cool.
RD: It definitely sounds like it. In all the aspects of your career as a musician, what would you say has either changed or grown the most since you started back in the mid-70s?
LF: Everything. (laughs) Everything has changed, the world has changed. Everything is digital now with cell phones and cameras. The whole world is different, traveling is different. The airlines can really cram people on those planes now, it used to be really nice before but now you have to get into first class or else you’re going to be crammed. The amount of luggage and cargo and everything that we usually ship around to do for these shows has changed.
With the whole structure of a rock concert, everything is just completely different now. Talking since the ‘70s, that’s a long way back.
RD: Yeah, that is a long way back. The Greenwich Odeum is a theater that’s nearly 100 years old, so when it comes to performing in historic venues like these does it change your perspective at all before you go on stage or do you handle every show relatively the same regardless of location?
LF: With places like the Odeum, you have to have a respect for the venue and if it’s being maintained then the people there have respect for the building. At one of the shows we did, I won’t say who it was, but there was a guy telling me that they still had the same floor on the stage from when it was originally built. Some people would be like “Yeah, big deal. So what? Who cares about the floor?”, but I thought that was really cool and I have a respect for that sort of thing. These old theaters are just beautiful and we love to photograph them, it’s almost as if the walls could talk, I would love to hear their stories.
RD: I feel a similar way when I walk into an historic place like the Odeum.
LF: Some places in the United Kingdom with theaters that have velvet seats had ones that were all stained with pee from when The Beatles played there. The little girls would just pee themselves with excitement when the band came on stage. Of course, these places still keep the old decor but they had to change the velvet otherwise it would smell in there, so it looks old with the decor but it’s not due to the newer seats. There’s a lot of history.
RD: It’s been quite some time since you released your last album “Time Capsule” back in 2016, so do you plan on heading back into the studio after this tour you’re on or are you waiting for a record to be released?
LF: We’re currently in negotiations with a couple of different record labels, but my next album is 99.9% finished and it’s just waiting for the right home and the right team to take it. It’s a special record and I want it to find the right home, so I’m just careful with what I’m doing. Like I said earlier, it’s a completely different world now and the same goes for record companies and record deals so you have to be careful.
