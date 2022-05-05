PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “This show is absolutely beautiful to look at. It’s just gorgeous. And there is not a clunker in the score.”
So says Kevin Pariseau, the East Providence native who plays Colonel Hugh Pickering in “My Fair Lady,” coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 11-15.
This is the Lincoln Center Theater revival of the Lerner and Loewe musical, winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards and led by acclaimed theater and opera director Bartlett Sher.
“My Fair Lady” has been venerated since its Broadway debut in 1956, and its story — about Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins, determined to pass her off as a “proper lady” by changing her way of speaking — is familiar.
So what makes this iteration successful?
“Sher looked at the material anew,” going back to the source, George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play “Pygmalion,” Pariseau says.
When established theater star Rex Harrison was cast as Higgins on Broadway opposite “newbie” Julie Andrews, “it weighed the production in Rex’s favor,” Pariseau theorizes. “Sher has reoriented it to her. It’s more about Eliza’s transformation. She wants to improve herself.”
Col. Pickering’s role as Higgins’ friend and fellow phoneticist “is trying to keep Higgins from becoming too ornery,” Pariseau says. Unlike the curmudgeonly Higgins, Pickering is kind to Eliza, adding, “It’s fun to play the foil.”
Pariseau also likes bringing out the humor in Pickering’s lines. Sher “graciously” encouraged actors to add their own input to the characters, and when Pariseau suggested, “I want to lay into this joke a little more,” Sher agreed.
Adopting the British accent was no problem for the actor. “I do a lot of audio-book work. A lot of that is finding accents to allow the listener to hook into who is speaking.” He has more than 130 such recordings to his credit, including Herman Wouk’s “The Winds of War,” “War and Remembrance” and “The Caine Mutiny.”
Ironically, Pariseau was offered the role of Higgins in the former Ocean State Theatre’s production of “My Fair Lady,” but he was doing an off-Broadway play at the time. He was available, however, to direct Ocean State’s “Lend Me a Tenor” in 2015 and appeared in “9 to 5” at Matunuck Theatre by the Sea in 2012.
Pariseau has appeared on Broadway, in film and television, but his theatrical start was in productions at East Providence High School. He continued at Brown University where, despite being a math major, he was chair of Sock and Buskin, which produces theater at the university.
“It gave me the feeling I could do this as a career,” he says.
Nevertheless, his first job was as a math teacher in Pasadena, Calif. He returned to New England three years later to teach math at the Wheeler School and to direct the school’s theater productions while exploring opportunities in regional theater, including Foothills Theatre in Worcester, Chiswick Park Theater in Sudbury, and doing a year of “Shear Madness” in Boston.
He also met his wife, Pamela Pariseau, who was in the process of moving her professional development program for theater teachers to New York City and encouraged him to refocus his career there.
“I was nervous about making the leap; I thought I didn’t have enough experience. But I’ve been working in theater ever since.”
He says the touring “My Fair Lady” is “the same as at Lincoln Center,” albeit scaled to fit smaller theaters. Still, it takes eight tractor-trailers to carry the set, which is dominated by a revolving re-creation of Higgins’ home. “As you move into the next room, it rotates,” he explains.
Designer Catherine Zuber’s costumes — including 136 hats — are homage to Cecile Beaton’s creations for the movie. “He dressed everybody at the Ascot Races in black, white and gray,” he says. “She (Zuber) hints at that with costumes in shades of lavender — except for Eliza, the fish-out-of-water who doesn’t quite fit in. She’s in black, white and gray.”
Tickets for “My Fair Lady” are $20-$89 and available at the PPAC box office, 220 Weybosset St.; online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).
