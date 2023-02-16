JAMESTOWN, R.I. — “Outsider Art: Harnessing Color” is giving the Jamestown community a refreshing boost from the winter blues. In a fifth collaboration with Out of the Box, a studio and gallery affiliated with Middletown social service agency Looking Upwards, bold colors and bright designs rule the walls.
The collaboration, which includes work from artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Maine, around Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania, is a welcome addition to Jamestown Arts Center’s winter programming.
“It’s hard to walk into the galleries without smiling,” Jamestown Arts Center Executive Director Maureen Coleman said. “The artists have filled our 40’ x 40’ galleries with inspiring work in an exciting range of mediums, and their use of color is striking.”
Out of the Box joined forces with Newport’s Studio 57 and the Downtown Designs Gallery, both also affiliated with Looking Upwards, Cranston’s Artists’ Exchange, the Center for Creative Works in Philadelphia, and Spindleworks of Brunswick, Maine to present the vibrant work of its artists.
Out of the Box Art Director Casey Weibust explained this is the third Outsider Art exhibit she has worked to curate for the Jamestown Arts Center. She said the partnerships with other community studios were born from her desire to bring artists together. Through colleagues and social media searches, the Out of the Box team found the Center for Creative Arts, which often exhibits artists’ work in New York, and Spindleworks in Maine, which employs a colleague who had previously worked locally.
Weibust explained it was not only a great collaborative exercise to partner with Spindleworks, but also a social one. She says when Spindleworks brought the art to be displayed at Jamestown Arts Center, they were able to spend time in person talking, having lunch, and discussing programming. She said she is happy to have made this connection and that both organizations are looking forward to future collaborations.
Toni Carroll, Artist Mentor at Spindleworks, explained that the agency’s mission is to, “assist individuals with disabilities in obtaining full and inclusive lives in their chosen communities.”
Having curated the art that was brought down to Rhode Island for the exhibit, Carroll worked closely with the artists.
Spindleworks artist Nancy Bassett said, “I am proud to be in an exhibit in Rhode Island. I have family that lives in Rhode Island. I hope they see it.”
“I feel honored that I’m in a show that features the color orange,” Spindleworks artist Anna McDougal shared.
The curators truly enjoyed the liveliness of the colors and the challenge of hanging the art on the walls.
“I think the diversity is what makes it cohesive,” Weibust said.
She said the hanging was, “challenging, but the challenge was very well-rewarded once we put everything up on the wall and we had taken time to really process and think about how the works relate to each other. It was a really cool experience to be able to find those relationships within the work.”
Weibust said that the works were in all media, so the challenge was first to make all the color schemes work together, and second to make sure the placement of each piece either made sense by size, texture, color, or other qualities.
She also shared that the show has been very well-received in the community.
“So many different people come up to us at the opening and during the duration of the show just letting us know [they enjoy it]. It’s like they look forward to it every time we do it. And it just seems like it’s a very inspiring show to both artists and art enthusiasts.”
The Artists’ Exchange Director Shannon Casey said this is the second time she has collaborated with Out of the Box and is excited the collaboration has grown now to include additional eastern states.
“I think it’s great to be able to do it regionally with a bunch of different groups,” she said. “I also love the idea that the art center really wants to pursue collaborations with outsider artists. I think it’s really important. And as an organization that focuses primarily on outsider art, but also has community elements, it really aligns with our mission.”
Casey worked to curate 24 pieces from 12 Artists’ Exchange artists.
“We work with a variety of ability levels, so we have some students who are non-ambulatory or nonverbal, then we also have some students who are very high functioning who went through their portfolios and selected pieces based on the theme, and other students who we went through and curated their work,” Casey explained.
All of the organizations said they are thrilled with the results of the collaboration and are all looking forward to their next opportunity to work together.
“Outsider Art: Harnessing Color” runs through April 1 at the Jamestown Arts Center. The Center is located at 18 Valley Street in Jamestown. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment.
