SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Imagine the gender roles of white 18th Century men turned upside down for an audience watching the play “Men on Boats” when the performers are not men or even old guys from long ago.
This play, set to debut at the Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield beginning this weekend, uses inversion to tap into an audience’s different cultural experiences and how they’ve changed over time to understand the past and present in different ways.
“It challenges who actually owns the stories we tell,” said the theater’s Artistic Director Tammy Brown. “Men on Boats” previews Friday and Saturday and will run for eight nights between August 19 and September 10.
“This wildly innovative play lets you channel your inner explorer on a historic 1869 expedition,” she said.
Cutting to the chase, this play shows an exhibition re-told using today’s sensibilities with a contemporary feel while distilling an old story.
This play removes the white men from the original 1869 expedition and uses a cast of racially and gender-diverse actors who are female-identifying, transgender-identifying, gender-fluid, and non-gender-conforming.
Through their experiences in life, the story comes out differently, Brown pointed out.
“When you put in the voice of a woman or transgender person, this allows you to examine it more,” she explained because of the subtleties and nuances so much a part of the fabric of lives and perceptions.
In other words, you are role-playing your great-great-grandmother and telling the story about a family adventure in the early 1700s and one you did not attend. How could it not be different? Your values today will add or subtract meaning that may never have existed in the way you present it.
Is this a mind game? Not exactly. Universities teaching students historical and cultural analysis use the technique to aid mostly young people to understand the world is full of perspectives beyond their own whether something from the past or in the present.
In this play by Jaclyn Backhaus, The New York Times points out that it stays close to the originating work, “The Exploration of the Colorado River and Its Canyons,” by John Wesley Powell.
That is his published record of the historic journey he organized for the United States government. The play follows Powell (CTC’s Paula Glen), a one-armed stately army major, and Powell’s expedition crew as they wend their way through perilous waters to create the first official map of the region.
Along the way, they bond, scrap, joke, reminisce and argue about directions, as The Times put it, rather like any group traveling together.
“The stakes, though, are mortal,” the paper reported about this play’s performance in New York. “Several of the team come close to death when boats capsize. Food rations and surveyor’s instruments are lost to the river. The play begins with 10 men in four boats. By the end, that ratio is six to three. And then there are the men themselves, rendered in a carefully exaggerated style that both teases and cozies up to the clichés of the archetypal hero adventurer.”
Both funny and serious at different moments, the play’s costumes and flowing movement — just like water rapids — bring the thrill and peril of living life on the water. With it comes stage direction and body movements that bring to life being in a boat.
“With a mix between very physical scenes in the water and character-driven scenes on land, the show keeps you invested and interested at every turn,” says director Maggie Cady.
Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon.
According to Playfinder, reviews in New York called this play “…off-the-canyon-walls funny…”(Variety). “[Men on Boats] is marvelously destabilizing both as history and theater. The stalwartness and selfishness of the adventurers—their cockiness and cluelessness—become biting satire when sent up by women.” (NY Magazine).
“…you will surely want to spend time with the hearty title characters of Men on Boats…[a] rollicking history pageant…Men on Boats makes canny use of the obvious distance between performers and their roles to help bridge the distance between then and now…The tone is comic, but never cute or camp. And ultimately, you feel, the play respects its bold, if fallible, pioneers in all their natural bravery and fearfulness.” (NY Times).
Brown said that CTC promises nothing less and even more. No life jackets needed, she added.
