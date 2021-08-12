Bands can start in a variety of different ways. There’s meeting at a show or an open mic, being related through family and just being involved in the same local music scene. For The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, it all started with a music festival and an award-winning documentary. The band is made up of five Massachusetts based songwriters including David Tanklefsky, Tory Hanna, Billy Keane, Greg Smith and Chris Merenda with an Americana sound that has unique syncopation. These guys will be performing at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Tanklefsky and I recently had a chat about how the band came together, taking things on the road, working with a few legends on their debut album and looking forward to their first gig at the Pump House.
Rob Duguay: The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow is viewed as a collaborative band with you, Greg, Billy, Chris and Tory, so how did the five of you get together to start this project?
David Tanklefsky: It’s interesting because the other four guys live in the Western Massachusetts area and I live in Boston. When we started, we all kind of knew each other through different people. The original way the band kind of came together was a number of us have played a music festival that Tory’s wife put on in Greenfield, Mass. called The Whiskey Treaty Music Festival. I think it was Tory’s idea to take it on the road for four nights across the state as a roadshow and it literally wasn’t even a band. We played a couple shows together down in Brooklyn while getting ready to do this run through Massachusetts and Tory’s best friend from growing up is this great filmmaker named Tim Bradley.
This was back in 2014 and Tory told us how Tim wanted to make a film about the band and what it’s like to be songwriters from Massachusetts. Tim came, shot the video and put together this awesome documentary. Then it started winning awards at these local and national film festivals and some of these festivals wanted the band to come and play even though we were not really a band. It was just something that we put together for a couple of nights coming off the heels of this festival so it was very much an organic thing that took on a life of its own. Here we are seven years later and now it’s a band.
RD: That’s interesting how a documentary was part of how everyone came together, you don’t really hear that as the origin story for bands these days.
DT: That basically was his idea of knowing that we weren’t a band but it was more about what it’s like to be songwriters coming together to do something bigger than yourself.
RD: What do you view as the main inspiration for the chemistry you guys have when it comes to songwriting?
DT: It’s kind of two things that I think of, it’s a huge appreciation and love for great songwriting and it’s also a lot of mutual respect. A band like this should not have even gotten off the ground because there’s so many different voices and so many different people bringing their thoughts and opinions. We all do have so much respect for each other as songwriters that the best ideas win out in the end so we focus less on who brought the idea to the table and more about how we can make it a great song. The inspiration is really from each other and the heritage of great folk music that came before us.
RD: In January of last year you guys released your debut album Band Together. Did you have any specific vision while making the album?
DT: I would say because we had been a band at that point for around four and a half years when we got into the studio, we didn’t feel pressure but we definitely felt like we had some solid ideas about where we wanted to go musically. We worked with a producer who’s played with so many different people, Johnny Irion, and he’s also a songwriter as well. Johnny knows everybody in the Berkshires so it was interesting working with him because he brought his own life to the project and his own vision for taking the 10 best songs we had recorded, we probably recorded around 15 or 20 in total, to crystallize what the vibe of the album was. Then he brought in this incredible rhythm section with Steve Gorman from The Black Crowes and Pat Sansone from Wilco and we were really inspired to be in a studio setting with them. We brought in some ideas about what the band already sounded like and we worked with them to raise the level of songwriting and musicianship.
Because we had been a band for a while, we wanted to make it a statement about who we are, what we sound like and what we believe in musically. It wasn’t a ton of pressure but we felt a desire to elevate what we do and get something in the studio that’s at a different level.
RD: Speaking of Steve and Pat, you also got to work with Arlo Guthrie on the record. What was the experience like working with these guys who are established musicians and they’ve played shows in front of thousands of people?
DT: For all of us, it was definitely a highlight of our musical careers. I often say that if those guys had just come into the studio and literally played the parts that we had already written out, we still would have been so excited but they were so much more collaborative and involved than that. It was just an awesome experience, Pat and I co-wrote a song in the studio and he really put his fingerprints on every part of the recording process. To have those heavyweights there upped our level of musicianship and our passion. I think the other thing was everyone is a musician even if those guys are used to playing arenas and we’re used to playing music clubs, festivals and sometimes people’s backyards.
Once you get into a creative space with each other, it’s all the same language. Steve and Pat were trading stories one day about opening for the Rolling Stones and we were all listening in like excited little kids. When we started playing with them and recording, it was the same as playing with any other musicians who are working together on a common cause. They just happen to be musicians from legendary bands.
RD: It’s great that you had a level playing field when it came to creating things with everyone working towards the same goal. For people who aren’t familiar with The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow but they’re planning on coming to Pump House Music Works, what can they expect from your live performance? Will there be kind of a revue type of vibe where everyone is trading off songs and taking turns singing or will it be more of a cohesive full band experience?
DT: It’s going to be a little of both. I would say that now we’re definitely a band and people will be able to recognize that. There’s five different songwriters but we’re all tied together musically and we all have a really strong sense now of what works best in the band. Folks can expect a very high-energy show, a lot of vocal harmonies, a couple guitar solos, a couple long jams but definitely an adherence to honoring the song and honoring each other’s songs. It is a little bit of a revue in that it’s five different songwriters but it’s very much unified by the years of collective playing that we’ve done. We’ve also never played the Pump House so we’re really excited about that, we like to tailor our shows to the environment so we’re looking forward to being in a new space and playing in front of a new audience.
