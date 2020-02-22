SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As our heart — the beating linchpin for our survival — ticks away every day, 60 or more times a minute, the entire month of February is dedicated to bringing awareness about how to keep it ticking through the years.
February is American Heart Health Month, a good time to ask, whether young or old, what have we done lately for the ticker so it beats on uninterrupted? Two local heart specialists say they have some tips.
“When people meet me professionally, it is generally not by choice. It’s because the circumstances have dictated that” and a healthy lifestyle could have prevented the visit for some people, said Dr. Steven Fera of South County Hospital.
Giving the heart attention and focus can stop a problem before it becomes one, said Fera and Dr. Arun Singh, retired cardio-thoracic surgeon who has treated many patients referred from Fera and the hospital.
People often take their hearts for granted and don’t realize it needs care and attention daily, no differently than a human body needs the right nourishment for healthy living, these two specialists pointed out from their decades of experience.
Each February the federal National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute reminds Americans that healthy lifestyles help to prevent heart disease. By having a dedicated month to awareness, research shows, it can bring people together to share information and ways to meet personal health goals.
Some people are born with problem hearts that get attention right away, but most others must learn to focus on keeping theirs healthy, said Singh, author of the book, “Your Heart, My Hands,” a memoir drawing from his 40 years as a Rhode Island surgeon.
“The person who is born with a healthy heart, how do you keep them with a healthy heart? The most important is the quality of life they live, avoiding saturated fats, the donuts, the French fries, bacon, extra cheese. People also need to exercise. Exercise is very important,” he said.
The same suggestions were echoed by Fera, a South County Hospital cardiologist for 34 years and who trained under Singh.
“A healthy diet, understanding a family history of heart problems, regular exercise for 30 minutes a day and weight control are the primary things individuals can do to prevent cardiovascular disease and of course, not smoking, which is very big,” he said.
Fera said that obesity is on the rise, exercising is facing a downturn and indulging in wrong foods is going up. This also means keeping a watchful eye on high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.
Both he and Singh said that they tell their patients good nutrition means following a Mediterranean diet that emphasizes fish, chicken, fruits, vegetables, nuts and olive oil.
“A glass of wine or a glass of something else alcohol is not bad. A heavy consumption of any alcohol is not very good and has effects related to high cholesterol and high triglycerides,” said Singh.
Exercise doesn’t mean paying hefty fees for a gym membership, but simply walking in the neighborhood or stairs in an office or sports complex, the said.
“Unfortunately, when people are approaching middle age, it’s very hard to correct habits without some major life stress or crisis, like a heart attack or major health issue to get their attention,” said Fera.
Both doctors used that point to pivot to the need for educating young people, beginning in elementary school and going through higher education, on how to protect their hearts from disease.
We should be concerned about young people, said Fera and Singh.
Fera also said that schools cutting back on gym or exercise time – regardless of age – have taken away an important part of needed daily exercise, especially in a generation of young people preferring the glow of video games to the briskness of outdoor activities.
The disease starts very early, Fera said, noting that autopsies on young male casualties of war decades ago showed the aorta vessel in many having “fatty streaks.”
“They realized this was the very beginning of the atherosclerotic process. We didn’t know that it occurred that early in life, that it started that early,” he said.
The disease progresses after many years to a dangerous point. He used an analogy of a young athlete to underscore the problem over time.
The young athlete plays hard and suffers injuries, which can bring on arthritis. Decades later at 60 years old the person has a significant and debilitating amount of it, he said, adding that heart disease can follow a similar path when precautions are ignored.
“So, if we are not taking care of ourselves early on in life, it’s a little hard to play catch up once we have the heart attack,” Fera said.
Singh said, “Yes, when you are young you take it for granted…Don’t wait until middle age to learn.”
The recommendation is education for kids about healthy ways of living and family risk factors, most especially young people whose everyday lives were not touched by a genetic problem or medical issues, he said.
But whether young or old, there’s the problem of follow-through during someone’s entire life, both men said.
Singh said, “Many people follow advice for a short period of time and then go back to bad habits. When that happens bad health also returns.”
For those with serious relapses in self-care following development of a major heart disease, “It’s important that families, friends, physicians, psychologists help these people in group therapy to talk about it,” he said.
Both doctors reiterated that remembering the heart needs attention everyday can prolong life.
Fera said, “We’ve slowed the progression of the disease down. If you can do that long enough, you die of old age or something else. We can’t cure the disease.”
“I like to tell my patients it’s my job to make sure you die of something other than heart disease,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.