KINGSTON, R.I. — Clay art never goes out of style. The annual South County Art Association open juried clay exhibit, “Earthworks,” is celebrating its “golden” 50th anniversary — marking five decades of pottery classes and a community of ceramic artists.
Beginning this afternoon, attendees can enjoy an exhibit featuring clay work exclusively, with both functional and sculptural ceramic work. Jason Fong, South County Art Association (SCAA) exhibitions director, said as a medium, clay offers “unlimited possibilities” to an artist.
“‘Earthworks’ is a celebration of clay as an artistic media, and although the pieces will be selected by a juror based on their own predilections, we want to showcase the diversity that is inherent in the material,” he said.
For the five decades, SCAA has had loyal members who have been working in the pottery studio since the start, Jen Ferry, SCAA executive director said. She recounted how the first-place winner of the first Earthworks exhibits is now in her early 80s and continues to work in the studio.
“Our 50th Anniversary of ‘Earthworks’ marks a milestone and speaks to the history and love of pottery making,” Ferry said.
“Earthworks” is known for its unusual jurying process, Fong said. In all other SCAA juried shows, the juror evaluates the submissions and makes their selections in private. With Earthworks, it is a public jury — with the juror looking at the work, commenting and selecting the final show pieces with the artists in attendance.
“It is a unique opportunity for the artists to get feedback on their work from a master artisan as well as some insight as to why certain pieces are chosen for the exhibit,” Fong said.
The jurying is an event in itself, he said. SCAA schedules a gap week between exhibits for the event in order to set the gallery up with a pedestal placed front and center onto which every piece is placed for the juror’s critique.
“The process has evolved over time, but is a tradition established by the early SCAA pottery community that we enthusiastically carry on,” Fong said.
Even for the artists who aren’t selected to be featured in Earthworks, Fong hopes the artists will find the one-on-one feedback as an informative and enlightening process.
“I always hope that the artists will be inspired by the work in the show,” Fong said. “Maybe they will become intrigued by techniques they haven’t seen or tried. They may also glean from the juror’s critique ways to improve their work or take it to the next level.”
This year’s guest artist and juror is Kyungmin Park, current Associate Professor at Endicott College. After receiving emerging artists accolades from the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts and Ceramics Monthly in 2015-2016, her work has been exhibited and published internationally, including being a resident artist at the Archie Bray Foundation in Montana and the Jingdezhen International Studio in China.
Fong said Park was suggested to this year’s artist and juror from a SCAA member — and he quickly realized she was a perfect choice. Earthworks has a tradition of picking a different guest artist and juror every year, but they wanted someone partially special for the 50th anniversary.
“When the art history books are written about the 21st century, Park’s work will surely be included,” Fong said. “Recently our guest artists have been [weighed] more on the functional side of pottery. Park approaches the media from more of a purely sculptural standpoint. So, this mixes things up a bit, which we like to do.”
Park led a pottery workshop last weekend, another Earthworks tradition. In the Earthworks pottery workshops, artists share their artistic inspiration and her career. Guest artists typically make things in the pottery studio, showcasing their processes and techniques to shape the clay.
“In our pottery studio is an impressive collection of pieces made in workshops over the years by the guest artists, which is an ever-present source of inspiration for the members and students working in our studio,” Fong said.
For Fong, the anniversary serves as a reminder of how Earthworks continues to be adored by the community.
“We are always trying to improve, and over the years, we have tweaked the process when needed, but as a nearly 100-year-old organization, we like to carry on the established traditions as a way to honor our history and those who came before us,” Fong said. “While some of our regular events have evolved and morphed over the years, Earthworks remains a popular event at the SCAA.”
Earthworks runs at the South County Art Association through May 20. For more information, visit southcountyart.org.
