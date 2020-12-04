The art of livestreaming and virtual events has definitely been fine-tuned this year. Once thought of as a redundant artistic pursuit, they’ve become the norm for live performances of various kinds because of COVID-19. Whether it’s improv, comedy, theatre or music, each art form has been brought to an online audience, with the latter having more of a presence than the others. It’s an interactive way to engage with music fans while maintaining a sense of the community and normalcy we had before the pandemic took over everything. Starting on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and going until midnight on Sunday, Dec. 6, Clown Town is embracing this kind of experience as an online music festival.
The event is the brainchild of Branford, Connecticut musician John “Spigs” Spignesi, whose band, bearing his name, will headline the opening night. With the winter coming and outdoor socially-distanced gigs getting rarer by the day, he wanted to put together something that brought people together safely while being in the comfort of the indoors.
“The idea was hatched essentially by myself and long-time collaborator, Chris Andrews,” Spignesi says about how Clown Town came together. “We know that with the cold winter coming, gigs are few and far between and live music is sporadic. We wanted to give everyone something to look forward to since we all can’t be together. The name Clown Town comes from the initials of Connecticut, but the music that we’ve been able to secure from various bands has extended beyond our area into the surrounding regions. Even though we can’t be together, there is still a level of excitement I feel. Besides the videos, there are some actual late night sets and livestreams happening to keep people connected.”
A few bands from the Rhode Island jam band scene will take part in the festival. Among them is the Providence-based funk rock act Jabbawaukee, who will be performing on Saturday. They’re connected to South County due to Westerly native Brendan Bjorness-Murano, who is also the head sound engineer at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield, being a part of the band on bass and co-vocals.
“Jabbawaukee was asked to play ‘Clown Town’ by Mike Berman as well as John [Spignesi],” Bjorness-Murano said. “Mike asked us if we wanted to join, as he was getting the bands he manages, Electro Politics and The Cosmic Factory, involved. I knew of John from living down in the southern Rhode Island and Connecticut area, so naturally, we jumped on board. Considering how there have been very few gigs the past 8 months and none now, we are extremely appreciative to be on this killer bill with our friends and thankful for everyone involved in its creation.”
Speaking of The Cosmic Factory, they’re also based in Providence and they’re looking forward to playing one last show before this crazy and wild year ends. As part of Clown Town, they plan on re-broadcasting a performance they did at Fete Music Hall in their home city back in July on Friday night.
“We’ve had the pleasure of sharing gigs, jamming and hanging at festivals with John [Spignesi] since about 2013,” guitarist and co-vocalist Lee McAdams said on how the psychedelic funk trio got connected. “We recently played our last live gig of 2020, so we’re happy to have one more opportunity to be heard this year. Plus, we have a lot of friends on the lineup, so I’ll be tuning in and watching as much as I can.”
Another Providence-based band on the bill is Northeast Traffic, who will also be livestreaming on Saturday. Their progressive blend of funk, blues and rock will definitely fit in just fine with everything else going on.
“Although we would love to be a part of a physical festival,” says bassist Burke White, “it’s nice to share the ‘stage’ with a bunch of our friends and other bands we love to both watch and play with.”
A ton of other bands will be virtually performing as part of Clown Town, including Bethany, Connecticut soul-blues act Creamery Station; Westerly singer-songwriter Phil Adams; Salem, Connecticut reggae-funk band Jeremiah Hazed; Phish tribute act The Serpent Deflectors and Grateful Dead cover band Mystic Dead. There will also be late night sets courtesy of Middletown, Connecticut groove fusion musician Zack Borgstedt on Friday; Max Creek tribute act Something Is Forming with special guests The Wild Gypsies on Saturday and Nick Shea on Sunday. There are two ways to watch the whole thing: log on to either Something Is Forming’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/somethingisforming or Clown Town’s channel on YouTube. Regardless of which way you choose, make sure to spend the weekend enjoying live music through your computer in a socially-distanced fashion.
