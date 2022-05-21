WICKFORD, R.I. — In the spring semester of his freshman year at the University of Rhode Island, Logan Healy accidentally walked into a darkroom class thinking it was a digital photography class.
Though Healy had experimented with photography in high school, he had never worked in a darkroom — a nearly pitch-black room where artists process photos and create prints — until taking the class.
“I took the darkroom class and it really forced me to slow down and really learn the process, and look, like, learn to look for what I want my images to be,” he said. “Just being in the darkroom has really been eye-opening for me, and making darkroom prints has probably been what I’ve had the most fun doing at the university so far.”
Now, three pieces Healy created in URI’s darkroom are currently on display at the Wickford Art Association, as part of its “Emerging Artists” exhibition.
That exhibition, which showcases pieces by undergraduate and graduate students, is one of two shows that will be on display at the association through May 29. The other, titled “Spring Salon,” is hung in a way that harkens back to 19th century France.
“We decided to fill the space with seasoned artists in one area of the gallery and emerging artists in another part of the space,” Gallery Director Maria Masse said.
In “Spring Salon,” which is a “salon-style” exhibition, large groupings of art are displayed in a way that extends higher and lower, rather than a traditional eye-level single row of pieces (called “museum-style” hanging).
WAA’s general artist members and juried artist members were invited to enter pieces of art into the Spring Salon show, Masse said.
And one of the artists who submitted work is Gwendolyn Prescutti-Quesaire, who became a WAA member very recently (though she lives in East Hartford, Connecticut, Prescutti-Quesaire said she wanted to join WAA because it offers a cold wax class she wants to take).
The piece she submitted is a mixed-media work titled “Grandma’s Hands” that she created in January. Her grandmother was a healer, she said, who would make remedies out of homegrown roots and herbs.
To honor her grandmother, Prescutti-Quesaire created a vibrant, colorful collage that depicts five hands placed above various shapes and designs. She started the piece by doing what she calls “blind line drawing” — closing her eyes and letting the pen go where it may — then filled the rest in using pen and markers.
“The hands are on top, and everything that’s beneath the hands signify love and comfort and hope for those who are receiving the care from my grandmother’s hands,” she said.
Prescutti-Quesaire’s piece — and all the others on display in Spring Salon — were chosen by Juror Shawn Kenney, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design who currently works as an art director, designer and illustrator.
And visitors to the show can cast their vote for a “people’s choice award,” which will be announced on social media when the exhibit closes.
As for the emerging artists exhibition, Healy said he submitted three pieces, all shot on film and edited in the darkroom. The images range in subject matter from a basketball hoop to a building in Brooklyn to a friend doing a trick on a skateboard.
He said WAA staff members had encouraged him to participate in the show after he first submitted his work to a WAA photography exhibition in February — which became his first juried gallery show.
“I’m super grateful for the opportunity that they’ve presented, and they actually came to me at the end and asked me to submit my work into this show,” Healy said. “I wasn’t even aware of it until that night, so I was really glad for that.”
Healy, who graduates from URI this month and plans to continue shooting film after college, said he’s excited for what’s in store at the Wickford Art Association’s Emerging Arts show.
“I’ve encouraged a lot of my friends at the arts program to apply, and just seeing some of the amazing work that they have put out, I can just only imagine how great the work we’re gonna see at the show is gonna be,” Healy said.
