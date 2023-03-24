Based in Westerly, Will Evans is the type of musician who is pushing the limits of his music while maintaining his own artistic identity. His style and approach blends folk, reggae, pop and jam music together while always leaving a personal touch either through his instrumentation, through his lyrics or a combination of both. It’s a quality that sets him apart as a songwriter and it also enables him to explore different sonic avenues with each installment of his creative output. His latest album “After The Burnt Out Sun” that came out earlier this month on his label Kind Folk Records exemplifies everything I just mentioned. It has a wide range of tones, vibes and structures being conveyed over 16 tracks.
Evans’ process of making the new album ran the full gamut of his sensibilities and intuitions with a variety of factors coming into play. Some of these were internal while others were existential given that he started the songwriting and recording for “After The Burnt Out Sun” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020 and early 2021.
He describes making the album as a mix of “Pain, Joy, Love, Lust, Anxiety, Fear, Peace and Faith.”
“These are just a few adjectives I would call upon when describing the journey of this album cycle,” Evans said in a press release. “I began writing this album after my daughter’s birth in the summer of 2019 and slowly continued writing and recording over the next two and a half years. Though I had been dealing with back issues for many years, it finally came to a head while driving back and forth to Sunbury, Ohio, where much of the tracking for this album took place. My leg went completely numb and chronic pain left me with no other option than lower lumbar surgery.”
“After becoming a father in the summer of 2019, I found a fountain of joy and inspiration,” he added. “Hazy Rose would be my muse. I’ve always carried love in my heart for this planet we call home and its creatures and yet, this new life I’d helped create had unleashed a primal love so indescribable I literally had to sing about it. In an age of constant engagement and instant gratification, I began to crave and compare rather than be and let be. Comparison is the thief of joy and instead of enjoying the little victories, the steps I’d climbed along this tumultuous career path, too often I could only focus on the next fifty steps to go.”
During the creative endeavor, Evans confronted some internal obstacles and the fact that he was dealing with this while the coronavirus was wreaking havoc only made the ordeal more arduous. Eventually, he persevered and was able to complete the project after reaching out to get the help he needed at the time.
“[Anxiety was] a feeling I didn’t fully understand or was able to admit could ever really be happening to me, but it was something that I was very much experiencing,” He said. “I felt like I was letting myself and my team down by not achieving the level of success I had aimed to reach. Watching the world shut down around me and wondering whether live music was even a possibility anymore. I was terrified about my sense of purpose, my identity while eventually finding a way to navigate through my anxiety by getting help rather than shaming myself. [‘After The Burnt Out Sun’ is about] believing in something higher than ourselves, trusting the process, and enjoying the ride.”
“An album is like a time capsule, a look behind the curtain of one observer’s experience,” he added. “These songs are significant to me as they are observations of a particularly wild time, not just in my life, but for all life on this planet. For me, the best way to process is through song. I hope this album helps [listeners] process [their] own experiences and to move [their] energy in a constructive way. In the words of Dory, the Royal Blue Tang fish, ‘just keep swimming.’”
Songs such as “Already Gone”, “Bridge With No Name”, “Kind Folk”, “Old Soul” and “Northeast Kingdom” are the major highlights of Evans’ latest release. There’s a distinct cohesiveness within the music as well that provides a full and substantial listening experience. To see some of the songs off of “After The Burnt Out Sun” performed live, go check out Evans when it takes the stage at the Greenwich Odeum located on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich on April 21. Make sure to grab a copy of the new album while you’re there, but you can do that ahead of time by logging on to Evans’ website at willevans.com. It’s an excellent album that has a lot to offer, all you gotta do is plug in and press play.
