Rory Quinn has been a fixture around the music scene in Rhode Island for the past few years. You can often see him showing up at one of the Ocean State’s local venues to see whoever is playing on stage and very few can nail down a bass line like he can. After the passing of his musical compadre Mike Schiavone last February, the Providence funk band Slurp he co-founded ceased to be. Due to his primary music project ending, Quinn forged his solo material into a new project called Rory Quinn’s Grease Fire. Folks will be able to check out the band live when they share the stage with Wakefield groove masters Guess Method on January 27 at the Ocean Mist, located on 895 Matunuck Beach Road in South Kingstown, starting at 9 p.m.
We had a talk ahead of the show about how this band came together, what makes it stand out, always wanting to play the Ocean Mist’s stage as a kid and plans for the coming months.
Rob Duguay: How did you get this new project going with the Grease Fire? Who else is involved with you on it?
Rory Quinn: This ended up being my COVID project when I was writing and recording my solo album “Quinnessential” that came out last year. Isaac Young, who plays keys, basically helped me do the whole album and I was able to get some guests. I also played guitar & drums on the album and I kind of filled it in with horns and other musicians. We decided for Mike Schiavone’s memorial show at Platforms in Providence last year that we should start a band so I grabbed Rob Madore, who plays in P(x3) with Isaac, Jake Anderson from Tai Chi Funk Squad, Michael Bafundo from West End Blend, Ross Wheeler from Bear Fight Club and Colin Larkin from Slurp. We got a nice big ol’ band.
RD: Nice. What makes this band different from the other bands you’ve been in in terms of structure, style, arrangements and overall vibe?
RQ: Compared to Slurp, which was my main project before where I did some of the writing — and granted Mike Schiavone did most of it — this is more of me starting out my vision. Writing the songs and recording them is a different process as we all live all over New England, we’re never going to get a full rehearsal with this band so when I start recording I’ll start with a bass line and I’ll put some drums together. Then I’ll send it to each one of them to put a part in, that’s kind of how we’ve been writing.
RD: What are your thoughts about playing the Ocean Mist? I know you’ve played there with Slurp a bunch and it truly is a one-of-a-kind venue down by the beach.
RQ: That’s my hometown venue. I grew up in South Kingstown, my dad used to play next door at The Pub and I’ve been going to the Ocean Mist since I was a little kid. I’ve always wanted to play on that stage so anytime I’m playing there it’s a highlight for me, that’s the stage I always wanted to play on when I was growing up.
RD: I totally get that. What can people expect from the Grease Fire when they see you guys perform?
RQ: First off, every musician in the band is an absolute killer. I’m super lucky to think that I’m probably the weakest link in my own band, all of them are super talented and I’m blessed that they wanted to be in a band with me. It originally was going to be a one-off show but since everyone has had so much fun with it we want to keep it going. Everyone should expect a big funk party on that stage, there’s seven of us and we’re going to drop some eargasms.
RD: After the show at the Ocean Mist, what are the Grease Fire’s plans for the next few months? Do you plan on making any recordings?
RQ: We got another gig on the books in April in the Providence area, I can’t quite announce what it is yet. The plan is to play some more gigs but it’s really tough with all of our schedules and the seven of us all playing in different projects. I imagine we’ll have some more shows in the spring and summer and we’re already in the process of recording an album together to follow up my solo release. We’re actually going to debut two new songs at the upcoming show and we probably have six new tracks altogether.
