Hailing from Greenbelt, Maryland, Joe Pug is one of the most authentic singer-songwriters out there today. The lyrical depth of his songs sets him apart from his contemporaries while also having a flowing prose. He consistently finds different ways to get his music out to people and he also has a connection to Rhode Island due to being a past performer at the legendary Newport Folk Festival. Pug is going to be coming back to Rhode Island Saturday night to perform at The Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly. Hometown hero Glenn Thomas will be opening up the show at 8 p.m.
We recently had a talk ahead of the show about being inspired by various writers and authors, his latest album that came out last year, doing live streaming and podcasting and going out to clubs to perform for people.
Rob Duguay: You consider your lyrics to be influenced by various novelists, short story writers and poets such as Walt Whitman, John Steinbeck, Raymond Carver and Cormac McCarthy. Have you always considered yourself a reader and how do you go about putting your own spin on these works of literature from these authors? How do you convert it from what you read into your lyrics?
Joe Pug: I didn’t read for the first 20 years of my life and then I started reading in college. Once I had kids five or six years ago, I haven’t had any time to read since they’ve been born so I’d say it was a 15-year period of reading for me and that’ll probably be it for the rest of my life. As far as putting my own spin on things, I love taking in other people’s works, what I consider to be masterworks, and then toy around with those ideas myself while finding the places where I think those ideas are weak or not expounded upon enough or where I just have a different take. It comes from my own life experience or who I am and it’s easily how I convert inspiration into a work of art as my own.
RD: Last March you released your fifth album The Diving Sun which originally started out as a b-sides record but then it changed into a work of entirely new songs. What made you want to make that shift? Was there a lot of fine tuning with the songs you already had?
JP: I started remixing some of the b-sides that were going to go onto the album so I started choosing which ones were going to go on and not go on. Once I chose the songs that were going to go on I realized that there was sort of a narrative thread hanging them together. I figured that if I wrote a couple songs to fill in the gaps then it might be able to become a cohesive record on it’s own, not just an album of forgotten songs. I ended up composing a couple more songs for it to make hold together as a singular work of art.
RD: It’s a great album, I enjoyed listening to it.
JP: Thank you, I appreciate that.
RD: No problem. You made a majority of the album while in quarantine, so how was that experience like for you being held up at home during the pandemic and focusing on your music?
JP: I think it has really changed how music is going to be produced in the future. Rather than doing a session where all the musicians come in and you talk to them in the live room or you talk to them at the mixing desk, it’s a lot of sending them a track to work on and then they send you a part back. Then you bounce it back to them via email and when you get it back you edit it without them being there so it’s really changed the medium of how recording is normally done. Of course there were people working like that before the pandemic but I think this is going to make it a lot more common. There was a little bit of a learning curve and I had to get up to speed with that but it’s nothing that anyone else in any other job during the pandemic hasn’t had to go through themselves. No matter what your job is, everyone has had to do a learning curve with COVID-19 and how it affects their profession.
RD: Absolutely, especially with a lot more people working from home. Speaking of things that are becoming more common, you’ve been doing a monthly live stream series called Sunday Songs. How has it been doing this series and what are your thoughts on live streaming? Do you view it as a viable avenue for you when you’re not on touring or not in the studio?
JP: When the pandemic first happened I started this live stream and I was doing it weekly and just from doing a pay-what-you-want model for listeners through a Venmo or a PayPal link I was able to stay afloat financially. As people have kind of gone back to regular life for the last three or four months, I pushed the live stream back to once a month because I knew I was going to start going on the road a bit more to play. I still wanted to do this because I think it’s a viable option and it’s great for people who are in markets that I’m not going tour to but doing it weekly seemed like a little bit much. I do it the first Sunday of every month at 9pm EST and I love doing it. I think it’s very interactive and any time you try to make a living in the arts you should be trying to explore every possible medium there is to deliver it to people.
A lot of them won’t be fruitful but a few of them will be and the more fruitful mediums you can find the better. You can’t leave any of them on the table if you want to make a living making creative work.
RD: I totally agree with that. You do a podcast as well, right?
JP: Yeah and that would be another example of not leaving any medium on the table. The podcast has always been kind of my trojan horse for getting my music to people in a way.
RD: Do you have guests on? What kind of format does the podcast follow? What made you want to start it?
JP: It’s a weekly podcast called The Working Songwriter where I interview another songwriter that I admire for about an hour. It’s supplemented by some biographical details about them and sometimes some poetry or cultural community that gives nuance to their careers and where they fit into the broader conversation with music and songwriting. I wanted to get into it because mainly I wanted to hear that kind of podcast and it didn’t exist so I figured if no one else was going to make it I was going to go ahead and do it.
RD: That’s a great vision to have. We’re still in the infancy of 2022, so what are your plans for the coming months into the spring and summer?
JP: I am really focused on just touring and playing these shows for the time being. I think people have gotten used to going to football games and big sporting events but I don’t think they’ve been ready to go to concerts again. A lot of concerts lately have had much less attendance so I think the only way to do it as artists is to show up at these clubs, let the audience come back in their own time and get used to going to see shows again while feeling comfortable in that environment.
