Editor's Note: A mistake in the photo caption for this story has to updated. The Independent regrets the error.
Sometimes things take a little bit longer than expected, but it just makes the end result that much better. The CarLeans from Niantic, Connecticut know all about that as they recently had to push back the release party for their upcoming ‘Melodrama’ EP at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly from this Saturday night to June 23. Even though the move is not ideal for the band, they feel the upcoming record will be worth the wait with tracks like “Pushing Chains”, “Broke As The Heart Of Havana” and “In A Lonely World” sure to delight fans of their acoustic approach.
I had a talk with co-guitarist and co-vocalist Jim Carpenter about forming the band’s musical style, the making of the EP, the advantages that come with producing while having a home studio and how the record is more of a collection of songs than anything else.
Rob Duguay: The CarLeans have a very folk-driven sound that incorporates elements of country, cajun and Americana music. When you and twin sisters Sarah MacLean and Rachel MacLean-Sargent started the band, how did you go about collectively forming this vision of what you were going to sound like?
Jim Carpenter: It sort of just fell together. They both came to me, I’m actually an old acquaintance of their father’s, who is also a songwriter. They said that they had five songs that they had written, and they all blew me away. It was the first five songs they’d ever written and we ended up making their record together. I produced it for them in the little studio I have in my house while doing most of the instrumentation on it, except for the bass which we got Corina Malbaurn in for that.
It went well, it was a nice recording experience but we didn’t have enough for a full record so we ended up recording a few of my songs as well. That’s how we knew it kind of gelled and then eventually they were gonna go out and play some shows but they didn’t have enough material. They didn’t want to do cover tunes, so I ended up playing guitar for them and we ended up joining forces with our material. It became appealing to people and I’ve been doing this a long time, but the instant appeal of it to the audience was even surprising to me. It’s been a welcome thing. We’ve been doing this for over 10 years now.
RD: With the ‘Melodrama’ EP that’s coming out next month, you mentioned that you’ve done some producing so have you produced this record as well? What was the whole experience like making it?
JC: This is our third record and we have another double album that’s a retrospective of things that we’ve all played on together, but didn’t get on to our prior recordings. I’ve produced all of them and we’ve kind of kept it in house. I’ve gone to Nashville for some fiddle and dobro at times during our tours and it’s been a great, easy experience. We’re lucky because I can do all of this, we don’t have to raise funds or kill ourselves touring. We also make sure that our tours are light and easy so we can have a good time as well.
RD: I can see that being very beneficial. As a producer, do you find yourself going toward a different headspace when it comes to serving that role for a recording versus performing a song in the studio? How do you find that balance between being a recording artist and being a producer at the same time?
JC: I don’t have too much trouble with it, maybe because we’re so simple and there’s not a lot of moving parts. It’s primarily my guitar with Corina on stage and Sarah joins in on a little guitar and percussion. It’s kind of seamless for me because I have two other bands and the girls ended up joining another band I’m in called The Hoolios. I’ve had that band for 20 years and it’s kind of like a rock zydeco seven piece thing of my music as well and it was like a rodeo for me. I introduced my songs to this bunch of guys and I realized quickly to let it go where it goes.
You can’t control something that big with so many diverse musicians, so I learned to let go and ride with it and it went to really unexpected places. It was great, but with the girls it sort of feels so natural that the arrangements just come very easily and we read each other very well. It’s amazing because there’s a huge age discrepancy between all of us, we’re decades apart, but it just seems to be easy. It’s probably the easiest thing I’ve done and with the girls being younger, they’re also very professional. They really pay attention and they really care, it’s been a pleasure for me.
RD: What do you hope to connect with the listener on when the EP comes out? Is there any sort of meaning behind the songs?
JC: To be honest, this record is kind of unique. I’m old school, I have been in that the record should have a theme while carrying it through the whole thing. This EP is a little different in how we’ve had these songs kicking around. We’ve met some people on some of the tours we’ve done and we’ve learned about how the climate has been changing. With the younger crowd, they’re claiming that their audience doesn’t buy CDs anymore and if that’s the case then I fear that CDs are going away.
They say that they have better luck releasing singles and that came as a surprise to us because we still make most of our money from CDs. We have a diverse audience, but we have an older audience that still buys CDs. They also like to dance a lot to our music even though we’re acoustic. Apparently, even for us, that’ll eventually go away and we’ve asked these people “How in the world are you making money?” and they pretty much said it’s through their merch. You can’t make a lot of money online through music — at least we can’t — but they say it’s the merch so it’s kind of like looking at your music as a retail store, which is kind of new to me.
We’ve been heading up our merch a bit, but to make a long story short this EP is more of us just putting some songs out there. Instead of releasing six singles, we figured that we’d throw them on a record because that flies too. It’s sort of a collage of songs, I don’t feel that it really has a theme.
RD: Along with the EP’s release, what are some other plans that The CarLeans have for the rest of the spring into the summer?
JC: We’re going to be taking most of June off until our CD release at the Knickerbocker. We’re going to be touring with Walt Wilkins, he’s a songwriter from Texas and we’ve done a few little tours up here with him. We’re going to be splitting the night during each show and it’s all about songwriting, they’re intimate and fun. We’re going to be doing that for a few weeks and we’re going to be putting together our own tour for the fall because we have so many house concerts and festival things around here to do in the summer that it doesn’t make much sense to travel. As we speak, I’m already working on a new CarLeans record, I don’t know if it’ll be a full-length or an EP but we have a lot of material that we’d like to cover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.