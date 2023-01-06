WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Paul Simmons loves his music. So, too, does his mother, Eden Casteel. So did her father. It’s a generational thing.
Casteel is known in local music circuits for her piano, organ, singing, teaching, podcasts and any number of other musical enterprises this entrepreneur has incorporated into a life that revolves around music. Now her son, Paul, is following in her footsteps.
“With music with her and me, for as far back in our lives, it’s one of the things that resonates equally,” he said during a recent joint interview with his mother.
Like mother like son. He now is making his name locally through his band, Appala’s Eclipse, which will have a regular gig on Thursdays at the Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. Dan Collins, owner of the Pump House, is known for allowing aspiring bands to get their name out there.
She also will be at the Pump House Music Works on Saturday, January 7, at 7:30 p.m., with “That 70s Showcase,” a collection featuring seven of Casteel’s talented studio singers belting out hit after hit and backed by Casteel plus the four-piece Evening Sky band from Providence.
Her appearances at the Pump House as well as The Contemporary Theater Company and other South County venues had etched her name on the list of best known local musicians.
However, her influence on Simmons goes back a very long time. It was a day when he was only 15 months old and started singing in his car seat.
“We were listening to choir music by Arvo Part, an Estonian, and Paul just started singing along. I knew then that he would go into music, but he would need to find his own way,” Casteel said.
Of course, she helped to foster that growth like any mother might do, though maybe with a little more energy given Casteel’s Energizer Bunny-like persona and devotion to promoting her work and that of the musicians around her.
“He went to Kindermusik, had parts in plays that would help him get exposure - I made sure of that - and discover on his own if this is really what he wanted,” she said.
She could be, at times, a large and looming shadow over him. He said he felt a lack of self-confidence about whether music would be the right path to follow.
His career was focused on public relations, perhaps advertising, but certainly not music. That talent as a bass and guitar player, as well as someone who knew his way around a piano keyboard and percussion instruments, wasn’t promoted as important to his career.
“The thought of me majoring in music would make me think of it differently. I’d lose my love for it,” he said about choosing to major in communications. Nonetheless, his acting and music performances while at Wakefield’s Prout High School and earlier, at Monsignor Clarke Elementary School, kept poking at him.
His mother piped in quickly, “I think it grew over time” and noted that she had been a music major twice in her career. “You don’t have to major in it to do it,” she added.
He agreed and nodded. The family business had grabbed him years earlier. He needed to test his endurance by exploring alternatives and discover his confidence in having ingrained music writing and performing in him.
In these few years after getting his bachelor’s degree from the University of Hartford, he has anchored himself on the performing path — but with a different twist from his mother.
His choice is a hard-rock act through Appala’s Eclipse while his mother last summer unveiled a one-woman cabaret called “Kahn Artist.” It’s a musical biography about herself and the interwoven connection with the late actress, comedian and singer Madeline Gail Kahn.
In an August interview about the cabaret, Casteel said, “I’ve had a happy performing career. I’ve sung opera and musical theater, I’ve done drama and comedy.”
“I’ve been a voice teacher, musical improviser, pianist, songwriter, livestream host, and producer. I’m known for doing a lot of different kinds of musical projects. It wasn’t until last year that I realized all of it was inspired by those 30 seconds of Madeline Kahn telling me I could have it all,” she said.
Simmons is at a beginning inspired not by 30 seconds with his mother telling him he could have it all, but by a life time of her showing him.
“It has been one of the biggest things that has encapsulated our relationship,” he said.
