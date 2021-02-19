Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.