KINGSTON, R.I. — With the ability to take pictures at our fingertips all of the time now, the photograph is often overlooked in daily life as the art form that it is, but at the South County Art Association now through March 14, the medium is front and center as part of the annual Open Juried Photography Exhibit, which debuted on Feb. 20 and celebrates the wide variety of ways photography can be used to express meanings and convey ideas as any other piece would.
“It’s an opportunity for work that is just extraordinary,” Executive Director Kathleen Carland said. “It’s a celebration that we see every piece is communicating something unique to the person doing it.”
The show features 72 pieces covering a wide array of photography, from abstract pieces to portraits to landscapes to black and white imagery and range from digital images to traditional pictures shot on film and developed in a dark room.
“There’s something for everyone’s taste,” Exhibitions Director Jason Fong said. “Even though the show is just photography, the variety that is achieved in just that one medium is pretty remarkable and I think we have a pretty good representation of a lot of the possibilities in this exhibit.”
The show was juried by Darrel Matsumoto, an accomplished photographic artist and educator with over 40 years of experience and works featured in museums from Hawaii to Massachusetts as well as having taught at such institutions as the Rhode Island School of Design, New Hampshire Institute of Art, Roger William University, Hamilton College, the University of Vermont and Anna Maria College.
In his time, he said he’s witnessed photography changed immensely and the practice has become more “democratized” with the invention of digital photography and high-quality cell phone cameras, which is good for capturing more imagery but makes his job as a juror harder he says, though some pieces still stand out.
“You can always see a strong image compared to the more wrath of imagery that you see out there,” Matsumoto said.
With 144 pieces submitted, as each submitting artist could enter as many as three photography pieces shot within the past two years that haven’t previously been displayed by the SCAA, Matsumoto spent three hours going through and organizing them into a cohesive show.
“I was really impressed by the submissions and I think that everyone did a wonderful job,” Matsumoto said. “The thing is, and I hope that everyone believes this that I’m just a juror, it’s my opinion, so it doesn’t means the ones that didn’t get in weren’t good, it just didn’t fit in with the grouping.”
As an artist and art educator, Matsumoto says he’s excited for the future of photography and seeing how it evolves with the culture.
“I’m looking forward to how it changes in the next decade I think because now there’s more interest in photography, but I think people are motivated differently in photography in the sense that it’s almost like currency today,” Matsumoto said. “Photography sells everything and it’s not so much about the image, but these shows prove that there are photographers out there and that it’s a practice that really helps people see the world differently.”
Matsumoto also had to select the top three prize award winners, who received $200, $125 and $75 for first, second and third place respectively, as well as three honorable mentions. David Culton took home the top prize for his piece “Waiting At The Edge (Mumbai),” which originated from a chance encounter while on a business trip to India.
So I was in Mumbai doing some work and as I was traveling around the city, I noticed this long walk that spanned the whole bay and I thought it would be a great place to just come and people watch, so I came down and took a lot of pictures,” Culton said. “There was a whole set of pictures of this one guy with a cell phone and all the people that were passing around him and then I saw this woman wearing a super brightly colored traditional clothing and she seemed to be standing out more than others, so I took about four or five images there. I used a neutral density filter, which allows me to take long exposures during the daytime and that creates a mysterious air about the image so you see a bunch of legs walking by and when someone walks, their foot stays in the same place for a period of time, which is why the leg appears but the body doesn’t and to me the flow of the person and the simplicity of the composition just sort of stood out and I had a lot of fun playing with it in post.”
Culton said as a photographer he prefers to take pictures of things as they are rather than set them up, and builds around the idea of what surrounds us.
“I think that there’s a lot of beauty all around us and as an artist it’s really important to capture that and share it with the world,” Culton said.
Second place went to William Brennan while third place went to Eric Hovermale. Sylvia Hampton. Jean Duffy and Ross Harris were all named as honorable mentions.
In addition to the regular prizes, the SCAA also featured and awarded a student piece, of which they display one of at every exhibition and award the artist with a free membership and $25 gift certificate for art supplies. This exhibition’s submission was done by South Kingstown High School senior Marshall Steinetz and titled “Jack,” which took a more abstract view of a portrait through reflections of nature and the world around the subject.
The Open Juried Photography Exhibition is on display at the SCAA Wednesdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through March 14. The entry fee is $16 for members for single entry and $14 for each visit after that, while non-members pay $20 for single entry and $18 for each following visit. Students and veterans pay $12 for entry.
Any artists who submitted work that was not chosen can pick up their pieces during normal gallery hours throughout the duration of the exhibit while unsold accepted work can be picked up during normal hours on March 15.
For more information on the SCAA, visit their website southcountyart.org or call them at (401) 783-2195.
