SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Seeing Jay and Leslie Cady juggle and mime is a trip back in time that people of all ages should take for some old-time fun.
Their slapsticks, one-liners and on-stage theatrics will come to the Contemporary Theater Company on Saturday with a promise of the spontaneity that launched their careers.
“The first week after juggling three things, they had me on stage,” said Leslie about the start of her career — and her connection to Jay in 1980. The couple spent decades juggling their lives, between raising two daughters and growing their performing career.
They are appearing at the invitation of their daughter, Maggie, and her husband, Chris Simpson, who founded the CTC with the same sense of community contribution to learning, engagement and entertainment that formed the foundation of the Cadys’ mission.
Their show for all ages, “Laughing Matters,” starts at 7 p.m. It is a well-tuned performance they have brought to many states as well as foreign countries, performing more than 10,000 shows throughout their career.
“We’ll have mime, juggles and other nonsense that people like and laugh at,” said Jay, with his duet partner chiming on cue, “and we’ll tell some stories with a lot of wacky takes.”
Daughter Maggie just smiled as she listened.
She knows the drill, having lived it from infancy through her late teenage years by traveling with them, planning for shows, rehearsing shows and performing in them with her sister, Haz.
“I learned to juggle as soon as I was able to hold beanbags,” said Maggie, as if more proof was needed for the talent she possesses and has displayed many times, both on the CTC stage and in management of the theater’s back-office operations.
The Beginnings
However, their juggling and mime story doesn’t begin with Maggie. She wasn’t born yet.
Jay and Leslie met in 1980 when they joined a collective that gave variety show entertainers, such as themselves, a chance to learn more and practice their acts. Jay went to Princeton University (where Maggie would also later attend) and Leslie graduated from Emporia University in Kansas.
“I picked up juggling in college and really liked it,” he said.
Leslie started to learn to be a mime in college and began juggling after. Yet, in this Kansas City collective, their lives intersected and a traveling act came to life.
Work tended toward solo acts, but these two preferred the ensemble instead.
So they started doing various gigs together, and a hint of romance began to waft through the air. As street and single-act performers, they became close friends struggling to get by on donations and paid performances.
As things also go with starving young artists, each eventually needed to find new living arrangements. They rented an apartment with another person, but soon more than just a hint of romance filled their everyday lives. In 1984, they decided to get married.
They couple said they never looked back from their full-time mime and juggling careers, even when their two children came along.
Instead, they embraced all of it with gusto, creating a full schedule of acts that later included their two children.
“Maggie, our oldest, joined us on stage when she was about eight or nine months old,” Leslie said. “She would be in a stroller and Jay would be juggling, and we would ask her to pull out of a box something for him to juggle.”
They would push certain things toward her, but eventually she would choose an unused disposable diaper and the crowd would break out laughing, said Leslie.
“Eventually she got the hang of that and started doing it every time,” Jay added with a smile.
As the years went by, they developed routines for gigs that took them to libraries and schools. All the while Maggie was growing older — approaching kindergarten age.
There was talk one day about developing a routine to explain square roots and other equations. Maggie, who was about to enter her first year of school and wanted to know more about them, listened on.
“I was worried,” now 32-year-old Maggie said with a laugh, “that I would get to kindergarten and everyone would know square roots and I wouldn’t.”
Her parents would even come to her schools to put on shows.
“Even though some kids were embarrassed to have their parents,” Maggie said, “I never was.”
The Cadys’ Shows
Juggling took Leslie and Jay — and, at the time, their young children — to seven foreign countries, from the tropics of Guatemala to the freezing cold of Iceland. Included in overseas travel were London streets and the Swiss Alps. They have also performed in more than 36 U.S. states.
They took classes from the well-known mime Marcel Marceau and honed their techniques by studying and imitating classic comedy teams, such as the Smothers Brothers and George Burns & Gracie Allen.
One Kansas publication wrote about the husband-and-wife duo’s wacky sense of humor at a library — including their new twist on bedtime stories, which involved juggling hats and sheep.
While Leslie counted sheep, Professor Snoozy (Jay) taught youngsters how to multiply, add and divide the number of sheep. However, while counting, Professor Snoozy kept falling asleep.
The duo also taught the first five steps in the order of succession for the U.S. presidency. Calling up volunteers, they swore children into office, asking, “Do you promise to be a good president?”
But his or her presidency didn’t last long. Leslie would whip out a picture saying how the newly sworn-in president had abruptly died. Some were abducted by aliens, one president fell into lava and another was struck by a meteor.
Once the president died, it was up to the vice president, then the speaker of the house, and so on to take over.
The duo has a repertoire of about 11 shows they present on STEAM education — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — through juggling, skits, magic, audience participation and comedy for their young audiences. But they also include topical subjects and listen to what educators need, they said.
By juggling colored beanbags, the couple illustrates square numbers and used rolls of toilet paper to teach the concept of the remainder in division.
Jay instructs Leslie to divide the 13 rolls of toilet paper by different numbers, leaving a single roll left over each time — much to Leslie’s frustration.
“We love what we do so much, and writing new shows is a part of that,” Leslie once told an interviewer. It is a love that has been passed on to her daughter.
Entertainment and Education
A pivotal moment happened by circumstance for Maggie in her teen years, when she and her sister, waiting at a New Year’s Eve street event, saw 10 minutes of empty time before acts would ring in the new year.
“We decided that we’d just go on stage and we’ll just entertain people. We did 10 minutes of just stuff, but good stuff” and without any practicing or forethought, said Maggie.
To her, that moment was confirmation that she possessed the skill and talent to follow the same track as her parents. That talent eventually took her to Princeton, where she met South Kingstown native Chris Simpson, who also started acting during childhood.
Together, both came to South Kingstown after graduation to develop the CTC community theater, and have been performing and sewing it into the fabric of South County ever since.
Part of the theater’s mission is to encourage local children to learn the art and craft of theater. Teaching children through humor is important, said Leslie, whose degrees and background include early childhood education.
“We live at the intersection of arts and education,” Leslie said about the focus of her and her husband’s lifelong act.
Brenda Meder, executive director of the Hays (Kansas) Arts Council, has worked for nearly three decades with the Cadys and says they know their stuff. Their shows are mostly held today at schools, libraries and entertainment venues for children.
“The Cadys are expert in connecting with their audiences, whatever the age,” she said.
She said one chief reason the library keeps bringing the couple back is “the distinct joy and excitement I see on the faces of the students as they enter the assembly space and recognize this engaging couple.”
“Educational lessons only have value if they reach their audience — connecting with them. Jay and Leslie are the best at ‘connecting’ with their audiences, whatever the ages and interests,” she said, adding that their math program performance, “Sum of Our Favorite Numbers,” is her favorite show.
“I’ve seen all their programs multiple times! I am always amazed by the way they make math interesting, fun and entertaining,” Meder said.
“When I see even the youngest students begin to grasp the concept of square root, you know something special is taking place. And the howls of laughter that accompany the segment on fractions,” she said.
Tapping into an educational theme blends with current trends. Education has historically been approached as a serious, almost solemn undertaking. However, trends have shifted more recently to embrace a more relaxed, informal learning environment, according to Patrice A. Oppliger, who has written about humor and learning.
“In the early 20th century, trade journals and books began publishing anecdotal evidence on the benefits of classroom humor,” Oppliger explained. “It was not until the 1970s that serious psychological studies on humor’s effect on learning gained prominence in academic publications.”
“The airing of Sesame Street in the late 1960s was one factor that intensified academics’, educators’, and parents’ interest in the effects of humor on learning and sparked investigations into the possible educational uses of humor in television programming,” she said.
For Leslie, there’s more than a ring of truth in what Oppliger said.
“I think if we never had kids, our careers would have gone in a different direction,” she said.
