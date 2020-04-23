SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – The stage lights will stay darkened at Theatre By The Sea this summer, with the popular Matunuck venue idling its musicals because of the coronavirus.
But the musical theater with a rich and resilient history has shifted quickly to promote a slate of productions for a revived 2021 season.
They include an encore of the ABBA music showcase “Mamma Mia!” in May 2021 and the The Tony Award nominated musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” about 1950s rockers Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley, in June.
Also coming in June 2021 is “Funny Girl,” and Theatre By The Sea has been named as the only theater in the country allowed to produce the show in 2021.
In July 2021 “Footloose,” one of the most rocking movie musicals of all time, will take over the stage, followed in August by “Kinky Boots,” with songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein.
Subscription forms and more information on the shows, such as production dates, is available at the theater’s website, theatrebythesea.com.
Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney explained the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 season, drawing a comparison to the many sporting events that also were canceled or rescheduled.
“Live theater is the ultimate ‘team sport,’” Hanney said. “So, although all of our productions have been cast, our sets and costumes have been created, and we are ‘ready to go,’ it is unclear when the stay-at-home order will be lifted and organizations relying on large numbers of people will be allowed to reopen.”
Hanney also said it was “of utmost importance” that audience members feel comfortable gathering together to experience live theater as it is meant to be.
The coronavirus has hit close to home for Hanney and the Theatre By The Sea, North Shore Music Theatre and Cape Live communities.
They are mourning the death of Steven Richard, their veteran production and event photographer who died recently as a result of COVID-19. They also are rallying around Richard’s wife and Theatre By The Sea Director of Corporate and Community Relations Karen Nascembeni, who has the illness.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations to help Nascembeni, who has been hospitalized for weeks, to recover.
Theatre By The Sea has had many incarnations and been tested by adversity over the years.
Hanney noted that since its beginnings, when it was created by Alice Tyler during the Great Depression in order to give people work and provide an escape for the public, Theatre By The Sea has survived numerous hardships including the 1938 hurricane, World War II, a sale in 1958 which led to a moribund period, and the building’s imminent demolition in 1966.
Tommy Brent saved the theater from demolition in 1967 and ran it successfully until FourQuest Entertainment took over the lease in 1988. Following extensive renovations that fall and winter, FourQuest reopened the theater in the spring of 1989 and continued producing Summer Theater at the seaside playhouse until the fall of 2003.
Hanney purchased the property in 2007 and, with producing partners, successfully mounted a production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” just six weeks later.
Hanney said patrons can help by holding on to their existing tickets, buying gift certificates, or purchasing subscriptions and additional tickets.
“You can also assist us by spreading the word among your family and friends that Theatre By The Sea will be back,” he said.
