When it comes to the music of the ‘90s, The Wallflowers have a bigger role than they’re given credit for. In the post-Cobain era of that decade Jakob Dylan and the band melded alternative rock with folk and country for a new spin on the heartland style. During that time Dylan also proved he has quality songwriting chops that live up to the prestige of being the son of a famous father. Since that time and numerous lineup changes leaving Dylan the sole original member, The Wallflowers are still going strong with their seventh studio album Exit Wounds being released back on July 9. As part of their tour in support of the record, the band took the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich Sunday night.
Before the show began, the stage was adorned with multiple guitars, amps and a couple pianos revolving around an elevated drum kit. Then Long Island singer-songwriter Jeff LeBlanc went on with an acoustic and electric guitar to open up the night. His laid back, soulful and at times surfy vibe was highlighted by the originals “Say What You Want”, “Way You Are”, “It’s About Us”, which is reportedly big in Thailand, and “When You Need Me” along with a rendition of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery”. I got a kick out of him talking about how he got by during the COVID-19 pandemic by playing weddings for hedge funders. Overall he put on a great set despite the fact that some annoying yuppie couples behind me wouldn’t stop talking and laughing.
After a brief intermission, the lights dimmed and an instrumental jazz version of Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” aired through the sound system with The Wallflowers coming out to a roaring applause. Dylan and the band then kicked things off with “Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More” off of the new album with Aaron Embry’s organ having a major atmospheric presence despite Dylan’s mic having a pitch higher than it should have been during the first lyric. Dylan exhibited a sly charisma while slinging around his numerous guitars. He let Stanton Adcock handle the technical parts on guitar while treating his instrument like a western outlaw would treat his pistol. Right when Adcock hit the first note on lead, “6th Avenue Heartache” garnered another roar from the audience with both Adcock and Embry nailing incredible solos.
The band’s cohesive and electrifying performance kept rolling along with “Roots and Wings” making one of the audience members shout for more. Dylan replied by saying it was the plan which was followed up by “Letters From The Wasteland”. Dylan then asked the seated crowd if they were always this polite as the band performed “I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)” with a cool drum beat coming from Mark Stepro as the yuppie couples behind me started acting up again. A long time fan then yelled at Dylan saying that they’re old and Dylan then thanked him for enjoying the band self-titled debut that came out in 1992 while telling the fan that they’re not old, they’re seasoned and experienced before going into the harmonic “I’ll Let You Down (But I Will Not Give You Up)”. Dylan then exclaimed that the show was beginning to feel like a recital with the crowd getting more animated and standing up with folks walking towards the front.
He wanted to make sure everybody was having a good time and he then asked if there were any dive bars in town. Dylan then said that if he was at a dive bar and they had a jukebox he would play this song and the band went into “The Dive Bar In My Heart”. As the stellar performance went along more people were standing and dancing while creating a festive environment. Strangely enough, the chatty yuppies behind me calmed down while this was happening. Dylan then introduced the band to another applause with each member playing a solo except for the rhythm section during “God Don’t Make Lonely Girls”.
The band then went right into the hit “One Headlight” followed up by “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden?” to conclude a fantastic hour and a half set of songs. People were still standing, clapping and clamoring for more. The Wallflowers came back out after Dylan changed his clothes to a beige button down shirt and a white cowboy hat. While remarking about how many cool t-shirts he saw in the audience, Dylan pointed out a person wearing a Tom Petty shirt and the band proceeded to play a rendition of Petty’s “The Waiting”. The encore was finished off with another hit “The Difference” and Dylan autographed a poster from a fan who was sitting in the front row.
It was a great night to finish off a weekend at one of the coolest venues in Southern Rhode Island. The Wallflowers brought a 100% effort to the Odeum and there was a symbiotic feeling of appreciation between the band and the audience. It was definitely one of the best shows I’ve seen so far this fall season.
