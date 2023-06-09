SOUTH KINGSTOWN R.I. — After going all-systems-go with its polar plunge in January for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Olympics Rhode Island took another step toward pre-pandemic normalcy this past weekend.
The Summer Games were back, and in-person. The organization’s largest annual sporting event returned to the University of Rhode Island, Friday through Sunday after previously running a virtual version of the program. It was the first three-day installation of the Summer Games since 2019.
For Special Olympics Rhode Island Senior Director of Special Events Tracy Garabedian, the return to an in-person event was welcome.
“It was extremely hard (during COVID) we did everything virtually – our athletes, we tried to have them out doing their own things, filming themselves, but it was not the same.”
Despite the rain, the Special Olympics held the Summer Games’ annual motorcycle run, which left from its office.
“The bikers still got on their bikes in the freezing cold, they drove from our office in Smithfield down here to be a part of (the opening ceremony) last night,” Garabedian said.
Hundreds volunteered to work with the athletes, with the number of helpers ranging from 700-800 people and the participant count coming in at 1,000 athletes. The organization also received event support from law enforcement agency, from all over the state.
“Our athletes stayed over two nights in the dorms, which we hadn’t offered before,” Garabedian said. “We’re back. We’re back completely to what we were pre-pandemic.”
Athletes competed in various events, in the sports of bowling, powerlifting, swimming, and soccer. Bowling on Friday and Saturday was held at Old Mountain Lanes. Track and Field also stretched from Friday through Sunday. Soccer events were held on Saturday and swimmers and powerlifters performed on Sunday.
The opening ceremony was held on Friday, initially primed to be held at Meade Stadium. The festivities, however, were moved indoors due to inclement weather – which included the introduction of local teams, the entrance of the Torch Run Final Leg with the Flame of Hope, and the lighting of the Special Olympics Cauldron. Closing ceremonies were held in the Keaney Gymnasium parking lot.
Competitive events ran throughout Saturday — a day that included Olympic Village, the Healthy Athletes Wellness Village and an Athlete Showcase. Olympic Village is an area reserved for interactive events for athletes and their families. Healthy Athletes Wellness Village offers free vision, dental, hearing and fun fitness screenings, along with massage therapy for athletes.
Although she was disappointed that there weren’t sunnier conditions to work with, Garabedian said everyone was just happy to see one another, in-person again.
“It went great,” Garabedian said. “Except for the weather, it was fantastic. We made do, we made the best of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.